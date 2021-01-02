ETX View, a new magazine highlighting different people, businesses, food, fashion, and travel will be available this Friday.
Two popular East Texas magazines, Lifestyles and ETX View/Charm have merged for the new product, which will be free for subscribers of the Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Academy Award winning actor and best selling novelist Matthew McConaughey, a Longview graduate, talked to us about the region when he was told about the new magazine and the content.
Alyssa Purselley-Hankins, who has an extensive background in local magazines, is the regional advertising director for East Texas for M. Roberts Digital. She said, “We are so excited to introduce this merged magazine which brings together all of our resources to produce a regional publication.
Of the first edition, she said, “The content within these pages allows highlights from Tyler, Longview, and all the surrounding communities that we live, work, worship, go to school and volunteer within.
“So many of our advertisers and clients have a footprint in multiple markets. We saw the need for a product that bridged the gap allowing our customers to increase the reach of their advertising investment,” Purselley-Hankins continued. “Our dream to create this East Texas magazine was a labor of love by our amazing team of writers, photographers, sales executives, and graphic designers who made this dream a reality. I can say with confidence we have created something we are so proud to present to our community. “
There are 17 local features in the first edition. After Jan. 8, it will be available in select locations.
The cover story features “Transforming Longview,” “Downtown Kilgore: A special place” and “Towering over Tyler.”
There are two “Women in Business” features, a travel feature on Guadalupe Peak and an interesting look at Texas gems you can find from the pineywoods to the prairies.
The team of writers and photographers also have fashion, beauty features and food features as well as highlighting a local musician.
If you want to make sure you get a copy of the magazine, the circulation department in Longview can be reached at lnjcustomerservice@news-journal.com or (903) 237-7777 and in Tyler at circulation@tylerpaper.com or (903) 597-1121.