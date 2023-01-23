The new executive director of Longview World of Wonders wants to see the museum grow and offer new opportunities for members.
Sara McKinley previously was the nonprofit museum's assistant executive director beginning in April 2021. When former Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell left in December, McKinley was asked if she was interested in the position.
She agreed and took over that role effective Jan. 15.
McKinley grew up in Longview, graduated from Spring Hill High School and studied communications at Texas A&M University. After getting married, she and her husband moved away from Longview before returning when their son was born.
"We decided we wanted to raise him in East Texas, and we moved back in 2007," McKinley said.
She's served in various communication and organizational leadership roles and worked at a church for seven years doing education curriculum, also serving as its communication director.
She said she believes her experience led her to her role as assistant executive director at LongviewWOW.
"I feel like I was able to use my communication skills and my experience with education to help bring all that to help work the operational side of the museum," she said.
McKinley's biggest goal for the museum on East Tyler Street is to develop new programs and bring in new exhibits for its members, she said. She would like to see more culinary education and science technology programs for children and also wants to work to update the existing exhibits to move the museum forward.
According to McKinley, the museum has kept many of the same exhibits it's had since it opened in 2016, and she would like to see that change.
"I and my team are really working to develop new exhibits and refresh the museum for new families that have joined and people that are members and supporters," she said.
McKinley wants to continue to collaborate with the museum's partners in the arts community but also possibly expand partnerships to local schools.
Another major goal she said she hopes to achieve in the next couple of year is to raise enough money to bring a traveling exhibit to the museum, which she said hasn't happened in several years.
The museum is in the middle of expanding its STEAM Train exhibit and is working with a design firm to finalize the schematics phase of the plan, she said. Following that, the firm will begin fabrication of pieces for the exhibit in the spring, and she's hoping for the project to be unveiled sometime this summer.
"I'm really excited to be a part of the organization. I think there's so much need and support for what we do, and I'm just excited to see what the future holds," McKinley said "I would like to continue to make new connections with different organizations and collaborate to bring more educations opportunities to East Texas."