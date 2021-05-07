Longview Fire Department Training Chief Andy Parker believes it’s important that new hires learn “the Longview way,” even after they complete the fire academy.
As part of that philosophy, the department conducted a live fire exercise Thursday for four new firefighters at the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department training facility.
Parker said new Longview firefighters go through three weeks of training after graduating from the fire academy.
“We’re just trying to fine tune on the way Longview does things,” he said.
New hires then take part in shift orientation for three months to continue to refine skills “to make sure it becomes muscle memory.”
Veteran firefighters also must have a certain number of training hours each year, Parker said.
“We try to do a live fire training once a year” for veterans, he said, in addition to live exercises for new hires as needed.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the department has eight more openings for firefighter/paramedics.
“We’ve had some people retire. We’ve had some leave to go to the Metroplex for other jobs,” May said. “It’s a natural progression.”
Parker said 20 to 30 years ago, large fire departments used to get more than 1,000 applications, and cities like Longview would get more than 100. Now, Longview receiving 20 or 30 applications is a good response.
“It’s not just an East Texas thing — it’s statewide, it’s nationwide,” May said. Another round of hiring will begin in July.
Parker said the department’s goal is try to recruit young people in schools and encourage fire service careers.
The large burn house at the Elderville-Lakeport VFD allows for training in a variety of potential situations. A blaze is started in the burn house by igniting hay.
Longview eventually will have a new fire training center on land off of South Eastman Road near the Longview Business Park.
In 2018, Longview voters approved a bond package that provided funding for numerous projects, including the training facility, fire station improvements and a new police department. The training facility project is expected to cost $2.2 million.
Similar to the Elderville-Lakeport facility, the future Longview facility will include a four-story fire burn tower to allow firefighters to practice their skills for live fire rescue, search and rescue, low-and high-angle rope rescue, rappelling and confined training.
The future facility also will include an outdoor classroom, railcars for train derailment training and more. The ability to practice fighting fires on more than just ground level was not possible at the previous Longview fire facility at Stamper Park.
In September, the tank cars from that facility were relocated.
The Longview Fire Department had operated that facility in that area since the 1950s, with an expansion in the 1960s and the rail car training area added in the 1990s. The facilities were within a residential neighborhood adjacent to Stamper Park and was a cause of concern for neighborhood residents because of the smoke that training activities created. The fire training building was condemned years ago, according to the department.