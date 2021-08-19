A new traffic signal at the intersection of Hawkins Parkway and Good Shepherd Way in Longview will be set to flash beginning today.
The signal is scheduled to be fully operational Aug. 26, according to the city.
The project includes the installation of a new four-way traffic signal and a center turn lane at Hawkins Parkway and Good Shepherd Way. Constructions is by Reynolds and Kay of Tyler.
Questions related to construction can be directed to the city’s project manager, Zack Shaner, at (903) 237-1321.