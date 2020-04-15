By the end of April, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Executive Director Steven Chamblee wants to have a new garden area of the facility planted and prepped.
He and a handful of volunteers have worked almost daily for more than a month tilling soil and planting the hundreds of shrubs, trees, accent plants and perennials donated by Southern Living magazine, but a lot of work remains, he said.
Still, the six-month-old park is blooming and open to the public, as its 11 open acres allow room for social distancing.
“Overall, things are happening, and I think that’s what people want to see,” Chamblee said. “While everybody else has been sequestered and sheltered at home, we’ve been busy building the Southern Living garden.”
The donation brought 142 kinds of plants to the arboretum, at 706 W. Cotton St., from the Flowerwood Nursery in Loxley, Alabama.
“I would put the value of this donation at over $100,000,” Chamblee said.
Camellias, gardenias, hydrangeas, nandinas and heat-tolerant rhododendrons are among the donations. Rhododendrons are famous in the Pacific Northwest but are scarce in the South because they aren’t typically heat tolerant.
“It’s the inflorescence that is so beautiful,” Chamblee said of rhododendrons, which are “large, tubular flowers that are stacked in a beautiful arrangement, and they’re just — naturally, they’re beautiful but they are also very intriguing looking flowers. ... This will be something that’s really new. I don’t know anybody that grows rhododendrons down there.”
Stone pathways have been laid in place as well as a labyrinth, or meditative walking path.
“It’s an open, beautiful, serene and safe place to kind of forget about the world’s problems right now,” he said. “We have a number of people who come out and do their walking. ... They say it’s beautiful and it’s safe. That word ‘safe’ comes out by almost everyone who walks the trails out here.”
The pathways were installed by people as part of their community service requirements, while plantings have been performed mostly by Chamblee and Gregg County Master Gardeners.
A 40-foot French drain is being installed, and a new bathroom on the grounds should be operational this weekend, he said.
Chamblee gave special consideration to Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Foundation board President Bob Metzler.
“He has brought his own equipment out, a tractor, a tiller and a small excavator, and we’ve been using those to develop the garden. His tiller is quite a little beast. It doesn’t stop at just a small pine root,” Chamblee said. “With those things, we’re making great progress, and my personal goal is to have this open and completed by the time we have our first concert … on May 14.”
The arboretum grounds are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Entry fee is $5 per person.
“We’re going to have a limit of 50 people in the garden, and we ask that people practice their social distancing and spend minimal time inside the building,” Chamblee said, “but we would love for people to come out.”