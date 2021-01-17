GLADEWATER — For Derrick Floyd, education is about making students’ dreams come true. In just a couple of weeks, he will be able to put that into action at Gladewater High School.
Floyd will become the school’s principal Feb. 1 after Principal Cathy Bedair retired. Floyd now is serving as the interim middle school principal while the principal at that campus serves as the interim high school principal.
“She was a wonderful person in our district for our district, and I guess she felt like it was her time to enjoy another time in her life,” Floyd said of Bedair.
Floyd has been a middle school assistant principal since 2017. Before coming to Gladewater, he taught at his alma mater, Big Sandy High School, as well as Trinity High School in Trinity and Pittsburg High School.
“My number one goal is just to take care of kids,” he said. “They are our future, they are our community’s future, and they have a dream. They have lots of dreams because it’s about 400 of them, and my job is to turn all 400 dreams into reality for them. Hopefully, I can be instrumental in every single one of their lives.”
Floyd has two children in Gladewater ISD, a daughter in 10th grade and a son in seventh grade. Most of the high school students had him as an assistant principal in middle school, so he does not see the transition as an issue.
“Of course, high schoolers are a little more mature, but they’re still all my kids, they’re all my babies as I call them,” he said. “No matter what the age, I’ll just be happy to be part of their lives.”
Gladewater is important to his family’s history, Floyd said, and this position helps with his “big shoes to fill.”
“My family here in Gladewater is deeply rooted,” he said. “My grandfather was an educator and coach at Gladewater High School for many, many years; he was actually the mayor of our small town of Gladewater, Texas.”
Taking the position at Gladewater High School also means he will be running his father’s alma mater, Floyd said.
“He had big dreams. He accomplished those dreams — he actually went and played for the San Diego Chargers in San Diego, which is actually where I was born,” he said. “I have two dads. My other dad was also a coach here.
“As some people say, I’ve got some big shoes to fill,” he said. “I don’t really look at it that way. I just want to take care of kids.”
Part of what Floyd wants to accomplish is helping students explore different career and technical education options.
“Those are limitless. There’s many careers that we can explore to give to our kids,” he said. “The best thing I can do for them is to find out what their interests are and then try to get those incorporated in our high school programs so our kids can be successful and they can try out new career paths.”
He said he hopes to help give the students who know what they want to do a push in the right direction and open doors for them.
“I don’t have a complicated philosophy. Number one is just take care of kids,” he said. “My job is to give them as many experiences as I can so that they will know and then, of course, once they decide, choose a career path or a career, I will try to open those same doors for them.”