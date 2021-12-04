Members of a new Gregg County Sexual Assault Response Team hope it increases prevention and education to prevent assaults as well as improves communication and protocols among law enforcement.
Gregg County commissioners approved the team and its members this past week in response to Senate Bill 476.
The new law, authored by state Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, calls for the establishment of county Sexual Assault Response Teams and outlines their minimum composition, duties and responsibilities.
The purpose of the team is to aid survivors of sexual assault by improving response and minimizing survivor trauma, according to the bill, with the health and safety of survivors as its priority. Teams are composed of local leaders who have experience in their respective fields relating to law enforcement, mental health services, children's advocacy, medical services and women's health.
Roxanne Stevenson, Martin House Children's Advocacy Center executive director, said she was asked to join the team because of her experience working with victims of abuse.
The Martin House is a nonprofit agency that provides forensic interviews, advocacy, therapy, support and other services for children and family members during child abuse investigations. The center serves Gregg, Harrison, Marion and other area counties.
She said her goal for the team is geared toward the prevention side to reduce sexual assault and victimization.
Stevenson said abuse is often multigenerational, meaning it is passed on from generation to generation.
Education, outreach, tracking cases and identifying trends are some of the ways that can assist in prevention, Stevenson said.
Gregg County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Craig Harrington said the Longview Police Department and sheriff's office were mandated by the law to provide one member from each agency to the team.
As a member, he said his hope for the team is it will be able to develop interdepartmental protocols for the county.
He said every agency, hospital, District Attorney's Office and other departments should be able to exchange information and communicate to help advance the team.
The opportunity for leaders from each field to father and explain their respective fields' processes is something he believes will be pivotal to the team's success.
He gave examples such as being able to explain to nurses how and why a sexual assault case is being prosecuted, why the DA wants things done a specific way or why law enforcement is asking for a certain type of evidence.
"Now we have a whole group of people in one area sitting down as a team that can explain why it is that each piece of the puzzle was put together," Harrington said.
He added that the initial goal of the team is to identify any deficiencies regarding the response to sexual assaults in Gregg County.
"What limitations do we have as a county? Where do we need to go? What are we looking at? What protocols do we have in place? What protocols do we have that we need to improve on? What gaps are there?" he asked.
Team member Jerrica Maxey, sexual assault service coordinator at the Women's Center of East Texas, said the agency is the only rape crisis organization in the county.
The center offers services to survivors of sexual assault such as a "self-love" group and traditional and alternative therapy, which Maxey said will benefit the team.
"Our role on the SART is to provide resources — whether that's counseling, legal help, advocacy, going to court with them," she said.
One of Maxey's goals for the team is to improve and increase education about sexual assaults and what it really is.
She said oftentimes, people think of sexual assault as an "ideal assault" in which a person is targeted out in public and taken advantage of. However, she said cases are often much more nuanced.
"A majority of the time it's much more complex than that," Maxey said. She elaborated that sexual assault happens in any situation where there is not consent, and that can occur between intimate partners and even with a marriage.
Maxey said she wants to provide a more coordinated way of helping sex assault survivors, and she believes the SART can be the avenue to accomplish that.
"Support is what helps people report," Maxey said.
Rachel Harrington of Community Healthcore is a licensed professional counselor and oversees mental health services for the county, including at the jail. She said the sheriff's office contacted her to see if someone within Community Healthcore would be interested in participating in the team.
She said she believes the sexual assault team will be able to target some of the issues adults have relating to trauma. She also spoke about how experts from different entities have their own views on how the sexual assault case process works, whether it be a medical, legal or mental health aspect.
"I think having all those people come together with all those different looks will create a more holistic view on the process that is more person-cented and more empathetic for those that are having to go through the process of either reporting or being involved in a sexual assault case," Rachel Harrington said.
She hopes the team will be able to educate members of the community raise awareness to sexual assault. She said she wants survivors to be able to come forward without fear and also feel more comforted in the reporting process.
Other members of the Gregg County Sexual Assault Response Team are Elissa Hugman Webb, assistant district attorney; Russel Washburn, Longview Police Department captain; and Teresa Holcomb, chief nursing officer at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.
Team members will be required to evaluate the effectiveness of individual agency and interagency protocols and systems. They must also take at least four hours of annual cross-agency training on the dynamics of sexual assault.
The team will meet quarterly and will be required to submit a report to the Commissioners Court once a year.