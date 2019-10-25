A new ballot machine system in Gregg County is getting positive reviews from voters and poll workers.
“Because it’s got a paper copy (trail), I’m all for it,” Glen Dawson said after casting his ballot Friday at the Gregg County Courthouse.
Gregg County commissioners bought the Verity Duo Voting system for $1.12 million in August, with a goal for having them ready to roll for the Nov. 5 elections.
“I’ve got a paper trail. That’s what matters to me,” Dawson said.
Voters in Gregg County are casting ballots on 10 statewide constitutional amendment propositions, while voters in southwestern portions of the county are deciding whether Emergency Services District No. 2 should begin collecting sales tax revenue to support fire and emergency response.
This election marks the first time in 14 years that Gregg County voters are using new machines. The previous system had voters use a rotary dial to navigate through selections, and it didn’t come with a paper receipt to check their ballot.
With the Verity Duo system, voters have ditched the dial and can now see their selections on paper before dropping it into the final voting station.
“I’m all for it,” Dawson said. He said he’s heard stories from other states about poll workers who have gone to their cars and brought illegal ballots into polling places to boost their favored political party’s chances.
“That’s crap. This is Texas,” Dawson said.
Another voter, who identified himself as Mark of Longview, said he loved the Verity Duo machines. The former machines sometimes made it too easy for a voter to turn the dial too far and make ballot mistakes that had to be corrected — if they were caught in time.
“Either I went too far or not far enough. I didn’t like the dial,” he said. “I liked the ease of use a lot better (on the new system) than the other one.”
Gregg County deputy elections administrators Luanna Lewis and Jennifer Briggs said the response from voters about the new machines has been “overwhelmingly positive.”
“They’re enjoying the no-dial,” Lewis said. “They’ve just gone right in and done it.”