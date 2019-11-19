The new Hallsville West Elementary School is expected to be completed by April 7, 2022, and the new Hallsville High School auditorium is expected to be ready by Feb. 2, 2022.
Hallsville ISD trustees reviewed the proposed schedule for the newly approved bond projects at the regular school board meeting Monday evening.
On Nov. 5, voters approved a $55 million bond package that will allow the school district to build a new elementary school, a new auditorium at the high school and update security at the junior high school.
Superintendent Jeff Collum said the dates are tentative and could change. The drafts presented to the board — which were information items that did not require approval — are living documents.
"To get the work started, we need to start getting some timelines in place and working from the final completion date backwards," Collum said.
In December, two committees — one for the auditorium and one for the elementary school — will begin meeting, Collum said. The committees will consist primarily of district personnel, but community members will be invited in.
The final approval of the concept design for the elementary school is set for Dec. 19, according to the draft presented to the board.
For the auditorium, the final approval for concept design should be completed by April 10, according to the draft.
Collum said the hope is the auditorium will be able to open as soon as it is completed. The elementary campus will need a couple of months after completion before it opens, so that personnel can move in, get furniture in and finish preparing for students.
Huckabee, a firm based in Austin, is the architect for the district and will serve as the architect for the bond projects, Collum said.
According to its website, the company has designed schools in several Texas school districts.
Collum said the junior high security improvements have no draft yet. Right now, the district is working on the elementary school and auditorium because of the scope of the projects.
In other business, trustees canvassed the votes from the Nov. 5 bond election. A total of 2,564 votes were cast in the $55 million bond decision, with 1,387 in favor and 1,177 against, according to canvass results provided to the board.
Voters also decided on Proposition B in the election, which allows for $3 million on the district’s 2014 bond to refund and replace maintenance tax debt with interest and sinking tax debt.
According to canvassing results provided to the board, a total of 2,541 votes were cast, 1,459 in favor and 1,082 against.
Trustees also approved an official resolution to reimburse the general fund for any bond-related costs incurred.
In addition, the board agreed to a $20 million payment to the K12 education company for costs to operate the Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville.
Collum said the funds are "flow-through dollars." The district gets those funds based on average daily attendance from the state, and then the money is sent to the company. The district keeps some as an oversight fee.