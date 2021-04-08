A new pop-up store set to open Friday in Longview is aimed at becoming a new source of fundraising for Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity.
Uniquely Home offers trendy home furnishings and decor from Wayfair, the Royal Standard, Apricot Mint, Market Made and more, as well as a selection of gifts and entertaining essentials. The store will be open through May 8 at the former location of the Bargain Box, 1109 Fourth St.
“The pandemic really changed the way we do everything,” said Habitat Executive Director LaJuan Hollis-Gordon. The shift to fewer in-person events affected fundraising and the number of home projects the nonprofit organization could complete through 2020 and into 2021.
“Habitat needed to raise funds, and events, social gatherings and volunteering were a large portion of the way we raised funds,” she said.
While some businesses closed or struggled through the pandemic, Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore found success.
“One of the things we noticed is that people had time on their hands for home projects,” Hollis-Gordon said. “Our ReStore really took off with people repairing their homes.”
On the other hand, shopping online means not being able to see an item in-person before it’s purchased and possibly paying a shipping cost.
Hollis-Gordon said Habitat came up with the idea for an upscale, on-trend home store pop up after doing research that found items from Wayfair and Royal Standard are popular in this area.
Furniture, patio items, lamps, serving items, picnic items, occasional tables, occasional chairs and more are available. The brands carried at Uniquely Home are not offered by Longview-area retailers, Hollis-Gordon said. The items were purchased at wholesale, and all profits will go back to Habitat for Humanity.
“I want to stress that every purchase helps another family in our community to create safe homes,” Hollis-Gordon said. “We want everyone to have the opportunity to be in a safe home that is affordable. That is really the bottom line. Every dollar that you spend goes back to another family.”
Uniquely Home store will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays beginning Friday. The store is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
“If our community really loves this pop-up store, we do have plans that we can run a Christmas pop up,” Hollis-Gordon said.