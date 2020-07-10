International students at Wiley College in Marshall appear to be the only East Texas college students potentially affected this fall by a new rule from federal immigration authorities.
On Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced F-1 and M-1 visa holders in the United States under the Student Exchange Visitor Program will not be allowed to enter or stay in the country if they are attending American schools that will offer only online classes this fall.
Instead, they must either transfer to a school with in-person instruction or “potentially face immigration consequences,” according to the Texas Tribune.
Last week, Wiley College announced it will not offer on-campus classes in the fall.
President Herman Felton Jr. announced that instruction will be carried out virtually for the fall semester, and the university will retain only “essential” staff.
Wiley moved all classes to online instruction in March after a faculty member tested positive for COVID-19.
Wiley College could not be reached for comment on the new ICE guidelines.
Some universities, such a Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have filed a lawsuit against ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, seeking a temporary restraining order against the policy. Others are creating schedules to make sure their international students can stay, according to the Tribune.
In Longview, international students make up about 13% of the residential student body at LeTourneau University, Vice President of the Office of Global Initiatives Alan Clipperton said in a written statement.
Currently, the university’s international students are safe, because the campus intends to have face-to-face classes in the fall, he said.
“However, if LeTourneau University must return to an online format at some point in the fall, hybrid models will be implemented to keep our international students in status and in compliance with the F-1 visa regulations,” Clipperton said.
Kilgore College, the University of Texas at Tyler, East Texas Baptist University on Marshall, Panola College in Carthage, Tyler Junior College and Northeast Texas Community College outside Mount Pleasant all are planning to have in-person or some type of hybrid model of classes in the fall.