The newest group of Kilgore College Rangerettes has been announced.
The tryout process ended this morning as 32 young women became the 81st line of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team, and none of the new members are from Kilgore or Longview.
Masked Rangerette hopefuls waited outside Dodson Auditorium before being let in to learn if they had made the cut.
The new freshman members of the 2019-20 Rangerettes, listed in alphabetical order by last name, are:
- Saranda Adame, Deer Park
- Ivy Adams, Lantana
- Isabella Benavidez, San Antonio
- Kylie Benavidez, Tatum
- Emmy Brozak, Richardson
- Josephine Craighead, Cibolo
- Kylie Dauper, McKinney
- Nevaeh Davis, Lufkin
- Katelyn Dickerson, Beaumont
- Emma Geiman, Alvin
- Bella Guzman, Richardson
- Samantha Hebert, Plano
- Sarah Johnston, Wichita Falls
- Erin Killingsworth, Rowlett
- Brea Landry, Beaumont
- Lexi Leftwich, Combine
- Cella Linebarger, Carrollton
- Sydney Lowe, Justin
- Hannah McLendon, Keller
- Grace Montes, Lufkin
- Hannah Nauert, Austin
- Allegra Norman, Farmers Branch
- Katie Rock, Plano
- Abbi Schoolcraft, Troup
- Ashley Schutte, Garland
- Baylie Senkel, College Station
- Ivy Sepulvado, Friendswood
- Abby Stainback, Whitehouse
- Rhyan Stoker, Nederland
- Karis Toleman, Denton
- Mariana Vega, Katy
- Lindy Weisman, College Station