KILGORE — Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications Director Chuck Conrad said he’s not prone to turn away donations at the Kilgore facility. But when he recently was offered a new piece for display, he said he jumped at the opportunity.
Not only is the Showco Superboard a piece of equipment that Conrad used during his early career, but it’s also a bonafide piece of rock ‘n’ roll history.
Conrad said he started working for Showco in the early 1970s, running sound for touring artists such as James Taylor, Charlie Pride, The Doobie Brothers and Cat Stevens before starting his own company.
The Dallas-based Showco provided sound equipment and services for the concert touring industry from 1970 until 2000 and was known for providing state-of-the-art sound for every first-tier act of the day, from Aerosmith to Led Zeppelin, according to the museum.
The Superboard, originally commissioned by musician James Taylor and built by Jim Bornhorst, is a 30-channel mixing board that was instrumental in making Showco one of the leaders in the industry and a pioneer of the post Woodstock-era stadium rock shows by providing reliable and consistent sound reproduction, like that of a recording studio, during live performances regardless of the venue.
Eight boards were eventually built, but the one on display at the Kilgore museum is the original known as Superboard A.
The boards also were built to handle rugged touring schedules and outdoor weather conditions as evidenced by the fact that it still functions as it did more than 40 years ago.
“Jim (Bornhorst) literally saved this one from a Dumpster,” Conrad said. “We plugged it in, and it worked!”
Conrad said, after being used by Taylor, Superboard A toured with many of the day’s top acts and was also used in the live recording of several well-known albums, like Linda Ronstadt’s “Los Angeles 1976,” Paul McCartney’s “Wings Over America,” Jackson Browne’s “Running on Empty” and Willie Nelson’s “Willie Nelson and Family Live.”
“It’s a really neat piece of rock ‘n’ roll history,” Conrad said.
The Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications is at 416 E Main St. in Kilgore and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.