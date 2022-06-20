A still-developing program could help divert people with non-emergency issues or some mental health problems from local emergency rooms.
It also could help fill in a gap from a program that ran out of funding which was designed to help relieve law enforcement and hospitals from the burden of helping care for people experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
It's not clear if or how having such a program might have changed the outcome for Ashley Maxwell, who committed suicide May 26 in the Gregg County Jail. Longview police arrested her May 24 when they first responded to a call regarding a "mental subject."
Her arrest occurred after she was told she had to leave the location because staff members there had issued her a criminal trespass warning. A report on the incident says she then assaulted police officers.
The agencies involved with that situation said they couldn't discuss any specifics about her arrest and death. The Texas Rangers are investigating her death — state law requires a third-party investigation, and that is typically handled by the Rangers, said attorney Robert Davis, who represents Gregg County.
After her death, the News-Journal learned that a grant-funded program had ended that was designed to help people suffering from a mental health crisis get the help needed and relieve some of the burden emergency rooms and law enforcement shoulder in those situations.
Officials have said 5 percent of the population uses 50 percent of local emergency resources.
'Crisis moment'
The Gregg County Collaborative Wellness Center, which began in 2019, ran out of funding earlier this year. It provided a place for law enforcement to take those patients 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Community Healthcore — a nonprofit organization that provides as variety of mental, emotional and behavioral health services in Northeast Texas.
The center provided medical personnel to help screen patients and then provide medical clearance that made it possible for them to be taken to an inpatient psychiatric facility, if necessary. Previously, law enforcement had to stay with those patients in the hospital until they were transferred, taking them away from their law enforcement duties for hours, sometimes 16 to 19 hours. The grant program made it possible for those officers to return to their work quicker, instead of having to stay with patients at the hospital.
"We initially received (an) $850,000 grant for the Gregg County Collaborative Wellness Center to fund 18 months of start-up expenses to serve mental health crisis and after hour non-emergency chronic health conditions ..." Steve Archer, Community Healthcore's behavioral health director, said in an email. "This project was a collaboration that included representatives from both hospital systems, Longview Police, Gregg County (Sheriff's Office), Longview Fire Department, and Special Health Resources. When that funding ended, we were able to utilize another grant to assist in funding this project through January of 2022. When that funding ended, Community Healthcore funded this project for two months and ended the project March 2022."
Archer said the program's success was measured in a variety of ways, but in one way — the volume of patients — it wasn't as successful as the program organizers would have liked. Archer said the program was limited because it was appropriate only for certain kinds of patients.
People who were suicidal or confused were a good fit, Archer said. The program was not appropriate, though, for people who were combative or dangerous. The Gregg County Collaborative Wellness Center did not have the staff or appropriate facilities to deal with those kinds of patients, but he said, when the center was able to assist, the program worked "really well."
"Approximately 70 individuals were transported by law enforcement to this program over the course of its existence where they received crisis assessment, medical clearance and were transported to an inpatient psychiatric facility," Archer said. "In addition to providing medical clearance for the behavioral health crises, this program was able to provide primary care services to individuals in the community. Most of the individuals receiving primary care services through this program did not have insurance or an ability to pay for medical services.
"The budget for a program similar to this model has an annual budget of approximately $900,000 a year. Individuals with behavioral health issues, who do not have a means to pay, will by default end up in the emergency departments. These services will be provided at a higher cost and often are accompanied by first responder/emergency workers."
Still the wellness center was able to "chip away" at the number of people who ended up at the emergency room with a mental health crisis, he said.
The Longview Fire Department, which operates that city's emergency medical services, responded the night that Maxwell was arrested, but she refused help, according to a police report about the incident.
Amy Hooten, the fire department's chief of emergency medical services, said she couldn't talk about specifics of Maxwell's interaction with EMS. She did say, though, that a person who is "alert and oriented" and able to make his or her own decisions has the right to refuse help, the right not to be taken to the hospital.
"If someone is asking for help and they want us to take them to the ER, most of the time, that's why they go to the ER. The (Community Healthcore) Sixth Street location was a diversion from the emergency room," Hooten said.
"If you're in a crisis moment with mental health, we're going to take you to the ER," of if someone says they just need help getting to the emergency room, she said. In those cases, the hospitals just follow their normal process to get those patients where they need to go. In most of those cases, though, the person can leave the hospital.
"There's no one size fits all," Hooten said.
'A positive change'
Now, a new program, through the nonprofit Greater Longview Optimal Wellness program, or GLOW, could help divert people from local emergency rooms in a different way and possibly help some people dealing with behavioral health issues as well.
The grant-funded program is a cooperative effort between Gregg County, the city of Longview, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, Longview Regional Medical Center, Special Health Resources of Texas and Greater Longview United Way. Hooten is head of the organization's steering committee.
"Mostly, this is targeting the high utilizers, the ones that are using 911 and emergency services as their primary care, which oftentimes hits the mental health community as well," Hooten said. The department already knows of about 50 such people. On the fire department's end, personnel will help identify people who could benefit from the program.
"What it would change is sometimes, is maybe we pick someone up over and over and they're having chest pain," or other health issues, but those issues aren't really the problem, Hooten said, and the person is having trouble verbalizing the real issues.
It could be that person is experiencing food insecurity, loneliness or he or she doesn't have housing or is about to lose their home. Screening for those issues can begin with the fire department, which then refers the patients to organizations and programs that could help those patients.
Right now, paramedics who encounter such patients refer them to Hooten and her EMS operations chief to work with those clients. (Those patients have to sign a consent form to be contacted outside of the initial EMS call and to receive what amounts to ongoing case management, to put those patients in contact with appropriate local nonprofit groups and other programs.)
"Some folks might be crippled emotionally, and sometimes it just helps if someone comes alongside you and connect you with those resources," Hooten said.
The fire department also is planning to hire a care coordinator, who would help with necessary documentation and with setting up follow-up appointments. That would help patients stay out of a crisis situation and help them overcome barriers to getting to those appointments. Hooten also hopes more "community health paramedics" will be hired and trained to help provide client screening and referrals.
She also hopes additional personnel could be trained as "critical care paramedics" could help patients in the time between a hospital discharge and follow up medical appointments, helping patients deal with wound care issues, for instance, before home health starts providing services.
"I really do think (this program) will be a positive change for the community," Hooten said, emphasizing that it's not replacing 911 services or emergency care. Rather, it's following up with patients in a non-emergency setting who just "need a little help" in certain areas of their lives.
Jail process
As for the jail and what happened with Maxwell's suicide, Davis, the attorney who works with the county, said there is "no indication of malfeasance, neglect or wrong-doing on the county's part." He said the jail follows state guidelines for screening all inmates for mental health issues.
Whether someone is arrested or taken to a hospital is a decision that is made by the arresting agency, he said, and the sheriff's office cannot intervene in those decisions.
Once a person is arrested and brought to jail, though, state law dictates a standard process the jail has to follow. The jail works with Community Healthcore to meet state requirements for screening inmates for mental health issues.
"That's fairly unique," Davis said.
The jail also determines whether an inmate has prior mental health issues.
If current or former issues are identified, state law requires a notice be sent to a magistrate.
"I can say that magistrate notification occurs always — in every single situation that has occurred in the Gregg County jail since that law was passed," Davis said, referring to what is known as the Sandra Bland Act. The law was named for a woman who died by suicide in 2015 in the Waller County Jail in Texas.
The state also sets requirements for suicide watch. Maxwell was placed in a cell with other inmates, as required, Davis said.
"I think that’s a good new criteria that jails are implementing to house potentially suicidal inmates in the same cell (as other inmates), so there’s certainly people around who could intervene," Davis said.
More information about Maxwell's suicide won't be available until after the Texas Rangers' investigation is complete.