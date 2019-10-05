Two finalists for a new monument next to a planned intersection makeover are set to be unveiled Monday to Longview residents.
The city is holding a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center for input on which “prominent welcome monument” will be installed along a southern entryway into Longview.
Two months ago, residents gave input and asked questions about dozens of potential gateway monuments that could be built at the intersection of Mobberly Avenue, High Street and Estes Parkway.
Voters set aside $3.3 million in a November municipal bond election to redo the intersection from a “Y” configuration to a “T-shaped” convergence.
”The monument... is a key element of the Longview Comprehensive Plan, which calls for the improvement of the city’s southern entryways from Interstate 20 north towards downtown,” according to a recent statement from the city.
Monday’s meeting is inside the Allen Room on the Belcher Center’s northern side. The public is invited to attend and provide comments and suggestions. Anyone with questions is asked to call (903) 237-1072.
In the most recent Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization traffic count from 2015, about 15,000 motorists passed down Estes Parkway south of the intersection.