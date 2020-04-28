After recent confusion about when and how the new Longview ISD charter partners will make board meeting information available, district officials say agendas will be posted on the district's website.
And as for the board meetings themselves, while one partner is based in Longview, another is not local, so it will not have local board meetings.
One charter partner, Longview Educates and Prospers, is set to take over the Early Graduation High School and East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy, pending final Texas Education Agency approval.
The LEAP board will meet in Longview, because the board is made up of city of Longview spokesman Shawn Hara as president; Longview Economic Development Corp. President/CEO Wayne Mansfield as vice president; and Longview City Manager Keith Bonds as secretary.
Another charter partner, the Texas Council for International Studies, is scheduled to start running Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. William Elementary School, South Ward Elementary School, Foster Middle School, Judson STEAM Academy and Longview High School.
TCIS board meetings take place in San Antonio, so the board will not have local meetings. However, it will have a monthly local open forum.
TCIS already is running Senate Bill 1882 schools in San Antonio ISD. The board consists of six people: President Karen Phillips, founder of Texas IB Schools; Vice President of Operations Walter Sorenson, head of school at Alcuin School in Dallas; Vice President of Membership Dolph Briscoe, professor at Texas A&M University in San Antonio; Treasurer Bill Thomas, professor at Baylor University; Secretary Linda Buie, dean of students at Longview High School; and TCIS CEO Margaret Davis.
According to the TCIS partner application to Longview ISD, Buie would be replaced on the TCIS board if the partnership is approved. However, TCIS would seek approval from the Longview ISD board to let Buie be the district liaison.
The two charter partners are part of the district's goal to make all campuses SB 1882 schools. SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to districts that allow partners to take over schools as charters.
The Texas Education Agency granted approval in May 2019 for the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies to operate six Longview ISD campuses as charters.
The application for SB 1882 status for all remaining campuses is due Thursday to the TEA.
Longview ISD Chief Innovation Officer Craig Coleman said part of the pending performance contract between the district and TCIS will include a local site-based committee.
"They will meet on a monthly basis to allow for local community members to have an open forum during those meetings," Coleman said. "I don’t know who that (committee) is yet. But I know that it is a part of the contract, so it’s something we will be working on."
The agendas for the meetings will be posted to the district website at w3.lisd.org/charters/meetings . Coleman said physical postings of the meetings also will be placed.
"We’re going to offer information as transparently as possible," he said. "We’re going to communicate all that’s going on with those meetings with our partners."