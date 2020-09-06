Francisco Rojas believes stronger communication is building trust between Longview ISD and the Hispanic community — the district’s largest student population.
The district recently launched a new radio show broadcast in Spanish at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays on FM 92.7.
“We can keep our Spanish-speaking parents informed on what goes on on the campuses,” said Rojas, the district’s family engagement coordinator and host of the radio program. “Every campus sends out a bunch of communications to parents. A lot of times they send out emails, they give fliers and all that, but we wanted to communicate the same content in an innovative way, and we wanted to do it in a different way — something more unique, something easier for them to have access to.”
The show also allows the district to interact with the district’s Hispanic population when people call in and give information about events in the community, Rojas said.
“And also we talk about values and stuff that our parents can benefit from, kind of like parenting topics,” he said. “For example, we talked today about the importance of demonstrating to your kids that you love them, not only telling them but actually showing that you love them.”
Longview ISD reported 3,615 Hispanic/Latino students in the 2019-20 school year, or about 42% of the student population. For at least the past five school years, Hispanic/Latino students have made up the largest demographic in the district.
“For the school district, it’s extremely important that all the families that are within our school district, whether they speak English or they speak Spanish, it’s important for us to know that they are informed and that they have updated information on what’s going on on the campuses,” he said.
The district is sending out all-calls, emails and making social media posts in Spanish. Rojas said campus communications are being translated so announcements are available in Spanish also.
Of course, all of the resources and benefits the district offers are available to all students, he said.
“The difference is we need to ensure that the Spanish-speaking parents are aware of the benefits and the resources we have,” Rojas said. “We’re offering the same benefits to all; it’s just that we are trying really hard on making sure that that community, the Spanish-speaking community, is aware of what we are offering to all of our students.”
The radio show and increase in Spanish communication from the district are still new, but Rojas said he already is seeing the benefits.
“I’ve ran into several Spanish-speaking parents while I’m at the grocery store, even at my house the person who does my lawn the other day said, ‘Hey, thank you so much for the radio show because it allows me and my coworkers to stay informed on what goes on on the campuses because all of us have kids in LISD campuses,’ “ he said.
“ I think we’ve had a stronger result than numbers which is stories, and those stories have been touching. They are motivating us to continue on this path and communicating to all of our families,” Rojas said. “What I’ve noticed is, they’re starting to reach out to us in Spanish, which is great because it’s better to reach out in Spanish than to not reach out at all. I see that that trust is being built with the Spanish-speaking community.”