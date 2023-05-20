Crista Black believes people serve on boards and councils because they feel called to do so, and in that respect, she's no different.
She will be sworn in next month as the Place 4 trustee on the Longview ISD board. Black announced her candidacy earlier this year and ran unopposed for the seat in May.
She will replace longtime Place 4 Trustee Ginia Northcutt, who did not seek reelection.
Black is a graduate of Texas A&M University where she received her undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies with a minor in early childhood and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction. She also has her administration certification through Stephen F. Austin State University.
Black has been in the education field since 2011, working in Frisco and Pine Tree ISDs. Her first job was in Frisco teaching first grade students for three years. During her 10-year tenure at Pine Tree, she was awarded Pine Tree Middle School Teacher of the Year and District Elementary Teacher of the Year.
She later became an instructional specialist at Pine Tree High School and a English language arts curriculum coordinator for the district. Since then, she's done adjunct work for LeTourneau University and educational consulting work with various school districts in East Texas, she said.
In 2018, she was honored as a Star Over Longview as well as a recipient of the Champion in Community Award.
Black is the president of the Longview ISD Education Foundation. She previously served as president of the Junior League of Longview and also has worked with the East Texas Literacy Council, Heartisans Marketplace, Hudson PEP Elementary School PTO and Foster Middle School PTO.
She and her husband, Michael, have two children who attended Hudson PEP and now attend Foster.
Her extensive experience in the education field and also as a school volunteer motivated her to want to serve Longview ISD in another way, she said.
"I think I just have the background in education as a teacher and also in school leadership, and I've also been part of education through the side of a parent and a volunteer, and so I think all those experiences led me to wanting to serve on the school board," she said.
Black said she is looking forward to serving students and parents and alongside other board members to support the success of the school district. She believes in the great work that public education offers to students and wants to continue to support that.
With all of the decisions that the board has to make, she aims to be discerning with her decisions and to support what's best for stakeholders, Black said.
"I will always commit to helping support and provide the best educational opportunities for the families and students of LISD but also supporting the staff of our district, and I think that's a really important commitment," she said.
Black is set to be sworn in June 12 for a three-year term.