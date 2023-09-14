Longview Museum of Fine Arts has a new exhibition featuring the works of three East Texas artists.
“Ten Texas Tornados and Other Stories” by Robert Langham and “Haikus & Horizons” by husband and wife artists Dewane Hughes and Alexis Serio opened Sept. 7 and will be on display through Dec. 20.
“What’s great about this (exhibit) is this is three totally different takes on art, three totally different mediums,” LMFA Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said. “But they also are extremely well-crafted and thought out.”
Tyler native Langham’s “Ten Texas Tornados” includes a compilation of feathers, leaves, candles and dice, virtually rotating as a tornado through multiple layers of photography.
Langham said the idea of a tornado as a still life came to him years ago after experiencing a dust tornado in a field. A former assistant at the Ansel Adams studios in Yosemite, Langham has work in museums across the United States and has received the Guggenheim Fellowship in photography.
The “Haikus & Horizons” exhibit by Hughes and Serio is an exhibition of combining forces and contrasting elements.
Professors of art at the University of Texas Tyler, the couple’s work has been shown in galleries all over, including the Martin Museum of Art at Baylor University and the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum in Japan.
An abstract landscape artist, Serio describes her work as “Reflections of my past, the events that I have drawn out as precious time and the stories of beauty I wish to share with the viewer.”
Through the execution of illusion, abstraction and movement of light and color, Serio’s colorful works cultivate a personal experience of remembrance for the viewer.
Hughes’ sculptures are typically large scale and made of steel and other heavy materials, many of which are permanent fixtures in outdoor sculpture gardens and on private estates.
Art lovers don’t have to go to New York City to experience great art, Jehorek said.
“These three artists are from Tyler, Texas, and they’re amazing,” she said. “Two of them are tenured professors at UT Tyler. These are people who live and breathe their art. It’s what they do. It’s how they work and play.”
Langham’s photography, Jehorek said, is fun and creative.
“ ’The Ten Texas Tornados and Other Stories’ is really just a fun exploration of imagery,” she said.
Hughes said his work has always involved language.
“It is my contention that all 'art' happens in the space between the object and the viewer,” he said. “And it is from this perspective that I create sculpture to be a manifestation of the space between language and understanding.”
Jehorek said artists help people see the world in a different way through their work.
“It gives us joy, sort of enlightens us, it stretches your mind and the other thing is it gets us off our phones. Look up, look out and see the beauty,” she said. “Artists are seeing the beauty that’s all around us, and they’re putting it on canvas and photography and sculptures. I can’t wait for our guests to come see it. It’s not to be missed.”
Another exhibit, “Spiritual Expression of Latin America,” opens Friday at the museum.
“This is the first exhibition we’ve done in honor of Hispanic heritage month in my tenure,” Jehorek said. “We took items that are in our permanent collection, and we borrowed some items from the Tyler Museum of Art and from a private collection and tied that story together.”
The museum also partnered with Trinity School of Texas for the exhibit.
“And for the first time, we have an entire exhibit that is bilingual,” Jehorek said. "We’re so excited about it.”