A new exhibit debuting Saturday at Longview Museum of Fine Arts will invite East Texans to experience a glimpse of life in "The American West."
An opening reception is scheduled 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday with a gallery talk planned at 6:30 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display at the museum until Sept. 25.
"It's a phenomenal exhibit that tells the story of the American West," LMFA Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said. "It's got everything from iconic portraits of cowboys to paintings of hunters. This is our history. This is who we are."
The new exhibit features work from two private collectors in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Artists on display include such names as Teal Blake, Sophy Brown, John Cowan, Otis Dozier, Victor Higgins, Alexandre Hogue, Harry Jackson, Greg Kelsey, Perry Nichols, Frank Reaugh, Porfirio Salinas and Xiang Zhang.
Some of the artists on display include members of The Dallas Nine, a group of artists who were active in Dallas and who received nationwide acclaim in the 1930s. The Dallas Nine started when a group of nine young artists, including Dozier and Nichols, displayed an exhibit called "Nine Young Dallas Artists" in 1932 at the Fair Park Dallas Public Art Museum. A review of the show in a New York publication drew attention to the Dallas art scene.
The group referred to as The Dallas Nine would change some faces over the coming years as the art scene evolved. Hogue — some of whose pieces will be on display at LMFA — is among the most notable artists in the group. Hogue received national attention in the 1930s when he depicted the effects of a drought that devastated the Great Plains. He later produced a much-publicized water erosion series and in 1937 an oil industry series for Fortune magazine.
As Jehorek looked at five paintings created in the 1930s by Dallas artist Reveau Bassett for The Rice Hotel in Houston, she began to envision East Texas teachers bringing children to the museum for a learning experience about Texas history.
Bassett's five, large-scale paintings depict such scenes from Texas history as the Alamo, the surrender and the Texas Capitol building.
"I love the historical perspective this brings. It would be great education for children," Jehorek said.
On the permanent collection side of the museum, LMFA is changing out the artwork on display to also tie into the theme. The museum has several pieces by The Dallas Nine that will be on display in the permanent collection, as well as many other artists from Texas history.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and Mondays. Admission is free for museum members and $5 for guests. For information, visit www.lmfa.org .