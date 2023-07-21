For John Albertson, working in the field of parks and recreation doesn't feel like a job.
This past month, the Longview City Council hired Albertson as the Parks and Recreation Department director following a nationwide search to fill the position. The role was previously held by Scott Caron, who announced his departure in January.
Albertson comes to the city from Cookeville, Tennessee, where he was director of Putnam County Parks and Recreation since March 2015.
According to Albertson, he grew up around athletics and loves being outdoors, which is why he initially pursued a career in college athletics. His involvement in athletics at Tennessee Technological University, including as a student manager and as equipment coordinator, meant he frequently worked 100-hour weeks and even spent time sleeping in the college's stadium to get his work done.
As his ambitions began to change, Albertson said his desire to work in college athletics changed, as well.
"I essentially realized I wanted to establish a family and settle down," he said.
Through various connections in the athletics department, Albertson became the director of parks and recreation for Putnam County.
"Once I made that transition (to full-time employee), I actually got married a few years later, and now I have two children," he said.
Albertson and his wife, Jennifer, have a 12-year-old son, Shelby, and a 5-month old daughter, Amelia Grace. With the recent addition of his daughter, and even more recent move to Longview, he said he and his wife are excited about being able to raise their children in such a good community in East Texas.
He said this week that despite only living here a couple weeks, he and his family love the community and what it has to offer.
Albertson said he was initially drawn to the position and to Longview after doing research. After seeing the many trails, facilities and parks in the city, the possibilities seemed endless.
"It just seemed like there was so many positives here in Longview and just seems like there’s so much we can do, and I can’t wait to be part of the community even more than we are now and establish those connections," he said.
In September, the council approved a $50,000 contract with a consultant to update the Parks Master Plan. Since then, the department has held community meetings to gather input on what residents want to see in existing and future parks projects.
While Albertson said he hasn't been able to meet with the consultant, he's looking forward to hearing the public feedback.
Albertson said he sees himself as a servant leader and said it's his responsibility to serve the community as best he can.
"I want our department to serve the community and hear them. I'm very community oriented, I liked to have that input," he said. "Community engagement would be one of the biggest priorities for me."
In his opinion, community engagement is one of the largest roles parks and recreation has because without it, there is no purpose.
"I can't wait to be able to become more ingrained in the community and participate and really just help out any way that I can," Albertson said. "The approach that I bring is one of a can-do attitude that wants to help the community grow."