Continued supply chain issues have pushed the completion of the new Longview Police Department building to next spring.
The new headquarters, which is on South Street across from the existing police department, is part of a bond package approved by voters in 2018 that allocated $52.41 million for police and fire facilities.
In October 2020, a $23.8 million contract was awarded to a Flint-based construction firm to build the three-story, 71,300-square-foot facility.
Kevin Chumbley, assistant director of Public Works, said the project is about 65 percent finished.
He said the current focus of the project is on the building "envelope," which refers to the physical separation between the conditioned and unconditioned environment of a building.
Exterior items such as sealing, masonry, metal panels, glasswork, windows and more are still being worked on, he added.
"Then we can get our electrical up and get the HVAC unit running, and we'll be in full production on the interior finishes," he said.
Those interior finishes include setting down tile and carpet, carpentry, sheetrock painting and other small items, he said. According to Chumbley, certain finishes inside can't begin until the building is conditioned because some components are prone to cracking and opening up.
"We've gotta get everything sealed up on the outside. Overall, that's the critical path," Chumbley said.
In March, a portion of the project was stalled while waiting for roofing materials. Supply chain shortages caused the materials to take longer than expected to be delivered. Chumbley said the same problems are still occurring months later.
"Overall we have seen some large effects (since March) in supply shortages and delays in shipping," he said. "Because of the shortage of trucking and drivers, there’s been a lot of materials that we need for electrical — they have been delayed, so we’re struggling with that."
One of the major components affected is the electrical panels, he said. A shortage of the precious metals that the panels are made of has caused the delay.
In order to keep the project moving, contractors have had to build temporary electrical panels because of not knowing when the originally ordered ones will come in, he said. When the original panels arrive, the temporary ones will be replaced.