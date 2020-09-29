A new skate park under construction in Longview could soon have a new name that reflects both its variety of uses and the man who spearheaded the project.
Longview’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board voted unanimously on Monday to name the new facility the Dodson Action Sports Complex. The facility is located on the former tennis courts at Ingram Park.
Construction on the facility began this month after supporters, led by Brian Dodson, raised $40,000 to match $40,000 the city of Longview provided toward the facility’s construction.
In information presented to the board, Dodson said a majority of people who had followed the skatepark’s progress during the past several years had suggested it be named after him.
“He understands there may be some hesitation with that,” and as an alternative suggested the park be named the Longview Action Sports Complex, Scott Caron, the city’s parks and recreation director, told the board.
Dodson’s information to the board described how he had donated more than $3,000 of his own money toward the project and dedicated “countless hours” of his personal time working on the project.
“The term ‘action sports’ indicates the park is for all action sports. Bikes, skateboards, roller blades, skates, scooters, etc.,” Dodson said in information presented to the board. “The general public can and does easily assume a ‘skate park’ is just for skateboards. I’m constantly being asked if the ‘skate park’ is just for skateboards, and that is not that case.”
Board members expressed support for naming it after Dodson. It makes sense based on the time, effort and money Dodson invested in the project, said board member Steve Crane.
“He’s been pretty dedicated putting this forward and getting it done,” Crane said.
Board member Joyce Williams said it might also encourage other young people to invest in the city as well.
“I will agree with the name wholeheartedly,” she said.
The name suggestion will now undergo a 30-day comment period before being considered for final approval by the Longview City Council.
Caron said after Monday’s meeting that the new facility is shaping up to be finished by the end of October.
Also on Monday, Caron presented an update on other activities throughout the parks and recreation department. The Paula Martin Jones and Broughton recreation centers are now open at 75 percent capacity as allowed under the governor’s current order regarding COVID-19 restrictions. Caron also said that while the Paula Martin Jones was closed and operating at reduced capacity, the city completed a remodel and upgrade of the shower areas. He also told the board that starting Oct. 1 the pool at the facility would be closed daily between 1 and 4 p.m., explaining that saves the city from having to staff the pool with two lifeguards during a time period that typically sees two or three people swimming.
Also, he said the Green Street Recreation Center, which has been closed since COVID-19 concerns surfaced in March, will reopen Oct. 1.
Swim season is now over, with Caron telling the board that attendance was down about 60 percent at the city’s two pools. Most of that was at the Ingram pool, he said, while the Longview Swim Center was down about 40 percent.
“Again, we did operate in sessions, so there were two-hour time blocks. That probably limited some of it, as well as the uncertainty and fear of COVID-related items,” Caron said, but he counts the season a success with no major incidents or outbreaks at the pool.
“We’re glad we did that for our residents,” he said.