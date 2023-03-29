The four-way traffic signal at the intersection of South Eastman Road and East Birdsong Street in Longview is set to begin flashing Thursday, according to the city.
The signal near Hudson PEP Elementary School will be fully operational starting April 6, and the city encourages drivers to use caution at the intersection.
The project, totaling $370,000, was part of the city's 2021-22 capital improvements program.
This project is being constructed by Striping Technology of Tyler. Anyone with questions is asked to call (903) 237-1321.