Longview World of Wonders has completed the second phase of an exhibit that honors the city's first green space, Bodie Park.
LongviewWOW Assistant Director Sara McKinley said The Park exhibit has been in the works for about two years and is partly a collaboration with the city's Cultural Activities Advisory Commission. Keep Longview Beautiful also has helped with some aspects that will be incorporated in future phases of the project, McKinley said.
Located in the back area of the museum on East Tyler Street, Phase 1 of the project installed carpet to look like grass and a stream, along with small tree stumps to sit on, building blocks and a tree with a tunnel and information about Texas wildlife.
Phase 2 of The Park consists of a kayak with a paddle attached in the middle.
McKinley estimated the two phases of the project cost about $50,000.
The original concept for The Park was to have a stage where plays and music could be performed, but the idea ultimately shifted to honor a former downtown Longview attraction, she said.
"We decided we really wanted to pay homage to Bodie Park that used to be right here in this area," McKinley said. "It was Longview's first green space ... and so we kind of wanted to draw in on the history of that, and then it kind of evolved to having a little area that we could eventually have historical parts of our rivers and streams, natural lakes and just the different outdoor activities that you can do in and around East Texas."
Shelby and Justin Baird, along with their two children Camilla, 4, and Theodore, 2, were enjoying the new exhibit this past week during a visit to the museum.
"It's so cute — I love it," Shelby Baird said. "I love the little kayak; (the kids) love the tunnel running through. Yeah, everything's well done here."
She added that she likes bringing her children to LongviewWOW because there's lots of options for things to do, but it's not overstimulating. While the siblings were too busy exploring the exhibit, Theo was able to shout an affirmative that he was having fun.
"We're just excited to finally have it in place and have another little extra activity for the kids to do here," McKinley said.
LongviewWOW is at 112 E. Tyler St.
For information on hours and admission, go to www.longviewwow.org .