A new station is adding a bit of style and creativity to Longview World of Wonders while also paying tribute to the children’s museum longtime fundraiser.
LongviewWOW celebrated the opening of the Cole Tomberlain Bowtie Station on Tuesday while also announcing that the nonprofit organization plans to continue with its Bourbon and Bowties fundraiser in 2021.
“I’m extremely humbled and so excited that we can do something that will better downtown Longview and our community,” Tomberlain said. “It was definitely an unexpected surprise to see this permanent addition to the museum.”
Tomberlain established the Bourbon and Bowties fundraiser in 2013 as a way to develop a self-sustaining capital campaign for the museum. Each year, a local elementary school student has designed a bowtie that was purchased during an auction at the fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting LongviewWOW.
To date, Tomberlain’s vision has brought nearly $1 million in operating revenue to LongviewWOW, said Beth Swindell, marketing coordinator for the museum.
The new Bowtie Station features a wall displaying previously designed bowties that sold at auction. Children also can create a drawing of a bowtie and place the drawing in a box with one of the designs to be featured at the 2021 event and auction.
“To be able to recognize not only Cole but that whole regional group of young professionals who came together to give … collectively,” said Rhonda Bullard, president-elect of the LongviewWOW board. “It’s now turned into an event that will sustain us for years to come. So, it’s a tremendous gift, and it’s a perfect way to recognize them so that we don’t forget that beginning.”
LongviewWOW officials said more details about the 2021 fundraiser will be released in the future.
Also at Tuesday’s event, the museum celebrated the grand opening of its Hardware Store exhibit.
The Hardware Store was created from a calaboose that had previously been designed as part of the Junior League of Longview’s Passport Program in conjunction with Longview 150 events. The City of Longview had envisioned something that would represent life in the 1870s. The East Texas Builders Association created a replica of a calaboose, a “drunk tank” where intoxicated residents would sleep off the evening’s activities.
When the Passport Program ended in late March, the city moved the calaboose from the corner of Center and Methvin streets to LongviewWOW. At the museum, volunteers transformed the structure into a hardware store that can now serve as a place of creativity and learning.
To learn more about LongviewWOW, visit www.longviewwow.org .