The Spring Hill ISD school board will have a new trustee after the May 2 school board elections.
David Duncan, a measurement tech at Kinder Morgan, has filed for the Place 4 seat, which currently is held by Karen Wright.
Wright confirmed Friday she will not seek reelection.
She said she will spend time with her family and work on their family business, the Henderson Manufacturing Co. in Pittsburg.
Wright said she hopes the new trustee will "continue academic growth and scrutinize wasteful spending, partner with area schools with (Career and Technical Education) offerings and (an International Baccalaureate) program."
She said she also hopes her replacement will continue transparency and accountability.
John Borens, the current Place 5 trustee, has filed to keep his post to the board.
At Longview ISD, Place 2 trustee Ava Welge has filed for reelection. The Place 4 seat, currently held by board president Ginia Northcutt, also will be decided in the election.
Northcutt had not yet filed as of Friday afternoon.
Filing began Jan. 15 and ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 14.
Pine Tree ISD trustees Melanie Roudkovski, Place 7, and Mike Smith, Place 6, both will try to defend their positions. Smith filed on Jan. 15.
No one has filed yet at Kilgore ISD. Place 1, filled by trustee Dereck Borders, and Place 2, held by trustee Trey Hattaway, are up for election.
White Oak ISD trustees Larry Frazier, Lance Noll and David Trest all are current members with terms expiring and all have filed to keep their seats.
All three Gladewater ISD trustees with expiring terms have filed for reelection to the board. Those trustees are Jon Keller, Place 4; David Floyd, Place 5; and Jamie Robertson, Place 6.
Gilmer ISD board president Mark Skinner filed for reelection on Jan. 15. Three of his fellow board members had joined him by Friday.
Larry Montgomery filed to complete an unexpired term after he was appointed to replace Diedra Camp. Jeff Murry was elected to replace Todd Tefteller, who resigned with one year left in is term, and Murry has filed to keep his seat.
Trustee Gloria King also filed to keep her spot on the board.
Hallsville ISD trustees Dale Haney and Doug McGarvey both filed for reelection on Jan. 15. No other filings have been posted.
At Tatum ISD, Places 6 and 7 will be on the ballot. Stephen Skinner currently fills Place 6, and Karen McIlwain holds Place 7. On Friday, the district did not respond to messages about whether anyone has filed for the election.