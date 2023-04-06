Marita Blackshear says she has used Longview Transit for eight years, but a new real-time tracking system is making her bus experience smoother.
The online tool — available at LongviewTransit.com/Map — went live this past week, and Longview Transit customers have been quick to utilize it, said Operations Director Tequita Dudley.
Riders can see buses' location in real time and view designated stops and routes. The online map only is available at this time on web browsers, including on mobile devices, but an app is in the works, Dudley said.
She said there has been a need for a public bus tracking system for years. Patrons regularly ask how Longview Transit can be made easier for them, and the tool is designed to help people locate and track the arrival of their bus.
"They don't wanna stand at the bus stop and wait for the bus," Dudley said. "They want to be able to look on their phone and see the bus will be here at this time."
In 2021, Longview Transit was awarded a $65,000 federal grant. The funds were designated for a mobile fare collection system and website updates, Dudley said.
Longview Transit is working with vendors to design the hardware for mobile fare collection, which is expected to be ready this summer. It used local company Inhouse Associates for the website update and creation of the mapping software.
Blackshear, who was waiting Wednesday for a bus at the Pacific Avenue Transfer Center, said the online tool has helped her know when her bus is going to arrive.
"I like it," she said. "A lot of people don't understand it ... but I like it."
Dan Stowers was departing a bus Wednesday at the transfer center and said he hasn't accessed the online map but has seen other people use it, adding he thought it looked "really neat."
"It looked really convenient," she said. "You just track your bus right there on your phone."
Dudley said she has been working with riders daily to help them learn the online system.
"I'll go out to where the customer is if I have to help them navigate it," she said. "That's something we've been doing for quite some time."
Longview Transit plans to offer classes on the mapping system, possibly within the next month or so, Dudley said. In the meantime, anyone who needs help is welcome to contact her directly.
She said the feedback she's heard about the mapping tool is it's user-friendly and easy to navigate.
"You can get to the bus stop when it's time for you to be there and not have to wait and hang out," Dudley said.