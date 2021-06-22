A new organization is striving to create a safe space for members of the East Texas LGBTQ+ community — and a new Pride event Friday will serve as a kickoff point.
Live Out Loud Longview is a new LGBTQ+ specific branch of One Love Longview, a nonprofit organization that promotes unity in the city. It's kickoff event, a Family Fun Day, is planned to start at 5 p.m. Friday at Teague Park.
"We want to create a really safe space for our LGBT community," said Amanda Veasy, a co-founder of One Love Longview. "We want to create a really safe, fun-loving atmosphere where people can come in and where there's no fear of judgment. There's acceptance and affirmation."
Since beginning, One Love Longview has sought to be inclusive to everyone in the community, including those specifically in the LGBTQ+ community. When the organization opened its One Love Longview Counseling Center in October, the goal was to provide anyone in need in the community with free counseling services. The counseling center also intended to be LGBTQ-friendly.
As One Love Longview further expanded to include a medical clinic, that clinic also serves those in the LGBTQ+ community who often, especially those in the transgender community, have more difficulty obtaining medical access.
Establishing Live Out Loud Longview was a natural next step for the organization.
Tina Rushing, a professional counselor who serves with the One Love Longview Counseling Center, said Live Out Loud formed out of a need "to have an official voice" for members of the LGBTQ+ community in East Texas. Previously, PFLAG Longview served as that organization; however, PFLAG's Longview branch dissolved.
Live Out Loud Longview started as a support group, Rushing said, but within its first meeting, members said they wanted to do something to celebrate Pride Month because the group that typically organizes Longview's Pride Festival was not having an event this year.
"The more and more we talked, we thought, let’s have a family night," Rushing said. "We wanted it to be family friendly for our LGBT community and allies."
The event Friday at Teague Park includes a full evening of family friendly activities. The schedule includes a three-legged race, egg toss, doggie drag show, tug of war and a water gun fight. There also will be face painting, rock painting, vendors, food trucks and more. Veasy said they are still looking for more food trucks to join in Friday's festivities. Anyone with a food truck interested in participating is asked to contact the organization.
Eastman Chemical Co.-Texas, which is Longview's largest manufacturer, is sponsoring Friday night's festivities.
"We're very excited to be partnered with Eastman," Veasy said. "To have such a reputable company in our area endorse the Pride event is a huge step in the LGBT community."
Veasy and Rushing each said they hope Friday's activities serve as the first of many stepping stones in helping to pave the way for more acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community in East Texas.
"The LGBT community is just like any other community. We’re just like any other community. We just want to be visible and supported," Rushing said. "There are still, unfortunately, a lot of members in the LGBT community who cannot be who they need to be. They can’t be out at work. We have seen a lot of teens in the last month who are struggling with their families."
Many people who belong to the LGBTQ+ community worry for their safety, Rushing said. They have to think about whether it is safe to do things, such as hold their partner's hand in public, that are commonplace and accepted for those in the heterosexual community.
As an ally, Veasy said she hopes Friday's event serves as a step forward, and she hopes those who are in the LGBTQ+ community see that there are people in the community who will stand up for them and stand beside them.
"The LGBT community has been the underdog in East Texas for a long time," Veasy said. "At the event on Friday, my hope as an ally is to provide a safe place for people to come as they are and be completely, perfectly safe and feel OK and feel comfortable — and just have fun."
The goal is to help the community as a whole "shift forward," she said.
In addition to Friday's celebration, Live Out Loud Longview also offers support groups for those in the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. Preteen and teen support groups as well as a support group for families, friends and allies each meet every other Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A separate adult group meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
For more information about Live Out Loud Longview, visit liveoutloudlongview.org . For information about One Love Longview, visit onelovelongview.com . To reach the organization by phone, call (903) 932-3451.