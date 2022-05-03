Owners of a 90-year-old home in Longview are considering applying for an historical designation after major renovations are completed.
Henderson couple Debbie and Woodie Tipps purchased the Hurst Home at 1210 Judson Road late last year. B.H. Jameson, Gregg County Pct. 1 justice of the peace, previously said the property had been in his family for more than 100 years, starting when his great-grandfather, Jack Yates, bought what was eventually a total of 400 acres.
Members of the Longview Historic Preservation Commission toured the home Tuesday, taking in its 1930s-era architecture.
The Tipps said they are trying to keep as much in the house as possible in its original state.
The home is about 6,500 square feet of living space with two stories and a usable attic. A construction crew was busy Tuesday working on multiple areas of the house, including the attic and the master bedroom upstairs.
Debbie Tipps detailed some of the work that's been done since the house was purchased in December, including replacing rotten wood, repairing the roof, installing central heat and air, replumbing and rewiring the house, sanding and more.
"We are repairing (the roof) with the original slate tiles. When (Jameson's) family bought the house, they bought extra, so we're able to use the original tile to repair it," Debbie Tipps said.
She said the amount of remaining work inside the house is extensive and doesn't include updates to the yard, driveway or garage.
“We are looking at this as a long-term project,” Debbie Tipps said previously about the property. “This will be my project until the day I die.”
The Tipps said they don't have major changes planned for the exterior of the home aside from replacing a column that was destroyed after a tree fell on it after a storm, Woodie Tipps said.
During Tuesday's tour, he asked City Planner Angela Choy about the application process for a historic designation. She recommended that work on the house be complete before the Tipps pursued the designation.