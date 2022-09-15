Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview has welcomed a new lead pastor.
Andrew Hébert, 35, joined the church after it spent 21 months seeking a replacement for former Senior Pastor Glynn Stone.
Stone died March 19, 2020, in a one-vehicle car wreck in Longview. David Dykes, former senior pastor at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, served in the lead pastor role since November.
Hébert previously was lead pastor of Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo, a position he had held since 2016, according to information from Mobberly Baptist. Before Paramount, he was pastor for Taylor Memorial Baptist Church in Hobbs, New Mexico.
Hébert made the roughly 500-mile move from Amarillo to Longview after hearing about the opportunity from a number of friends and mentors, he said. He made the decision after praying with his family and feeling that God was calling him to minister to the Mobberly Church family and East Texas community, he said.
"The need for ministry in this area is great. Our family’s fit with Mobberly is wonderful, and the potential for serving this community is unlimited," he said.
According to Hébert, he originally became a pastor after feeling a need as a young man to serve God in ministry.
"I went to college initially expecting to be an international missionary, but as I began to serve in ministry during my college years, God honed that calling and gave me a passion for serving the local church as a pastor," he said.
After arriving in Longview, Hébert said he participated in multiple meetings and forums for the congregation and staff where he listened and learned about who the people of Mobberly are. As he learns more, he wants to focus on preaching and making sure at its purpose as a church — to help people grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ — is front and center in everything Mobberly does, he said.
Hébert met his future wife, Amy, when they were both students at Criswell College in Dallas. They have been married for 15 years and have four children — Jenna, Austin, Mackenzie and Brooklyn — ranging in age from 7 to 14, he said.
Before his first service Sunday at Mobberly, Hébert said he was thrilled and hoping for people to feel encouraged from it.
"There is a sense of excitement about what God is going to do in the next chapter of this great church," he said. "As someone has said, the future is as bright as the promises of God."
“As we have gotten to know ... (Hébert) and his wife, Amy, ... I have seen God revealing giftings, abilities and values that they have that I think our church needs at this time,” said Reneé Robertson, a member of the church's pastor search committee. “Pastor Andrew is an expositional preacher, so he preaches through books of the Bible verse by verse and has such a passion for the Word.”
Greg Martin, pastor of Congregational Care and Staff Liaison to the Pastor Search Committee, said the church has seen "God's hand at work" through the search for a new leader.
“We believe that God has taken us through this journey to prepare us and bring us God’s man in God’s perfect time," he said. "(Hébert) has a scriptural basis for what he believes. He loves the Word, he loves his family, and he loves to shepherd the people of God.”
Hébert is the sixth pastor in the 84-year history of Mobberly Baptist Church.