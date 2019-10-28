There's no 'I' in team, but there is one in Longview, and local groups have teamed to add a destination to the city's downtown.
One Hundred Acres of Heritage Inc. and Longview Main Street plan to install 5-foot-tall letters at Heritage Plaza just to the side of the Elaine Reynolds Stage.
In bright colors, the letters will spell out "Longview" but without the "I" so that people can stand in its place for photos, One Hundred Acres of Heritage Inc. Chairman Dan Droege and Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said.
The idea came from a similar feature in Lufkin.
"Some folks in our community noticed a pretty fun project down in Lufkin and said, ‘We need to bring that to Longview and do it better,’ which is what I would expect them to do," Caron said.
The city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board approved the addition Monday, after Droege said the pieces would be donated to the city.
"I’ve seen this idea in a lot of cities now, especially if the letters are doable," Advisory Board Chairman David Stanton said. "People will share the heck out of this on their Facebook page."
One Hundred Acres of Heritage considered several locations for where to place the letters, Droege said.
"We looked everywhere downtown, and we wanted to make sure it’s a safe place where you can get back far enough and take the picture and not be in the street," he said. "The city of Lufkin loves this, and I think it’s going to make a great destination to bring more people to downtown. We want the brightest colors we can get so that there’s a big pop to it. We’re going to make sure that there are no sharp edges or anything like that."