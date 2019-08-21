When students walk into Cody Dugger’s U.S. history class today at Pine Tree Junior High School, they’ll find a first-year teacher excited about his subject.
In high school, Dugger said he enjoyed the content of his history classes, but felt like the teachers didn’t care about what they were presenting. In college, he said once he started having professors who were passionate about history, he knew what he wanted to do.
“That’s what the difference was,” he said. “We need more history teachers like that.”
Pine Tree Junior High and other district campuses welcome back students today as Pine Tree opens the 2019-20 school year.
Dugger, who spent time in the Army National Guard in Arkansas and went to school at Henderson State University, earned a bachelor’s degree in history and received a Master of Arts in teaching at Southern Arkansas University. He also did a year of student teaching to earn his certification.
He and his wife were living in Little Rock, but wanted to move closer to family, he said. The job at Pine Tree was a perfect fit.
“I was very fortunate to find this job in this place,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot of opportunities to only teach history. I never want to be a coach, and if you look up history job posting, they’re almost always tied with coaching.”
Assistant Principal Lisa Sawyer said interviewing Dugger made him an obvious fit for the position.
“It was very quick into the interview when we interviewed Cody that we weren’t interviewing someone for a position — we were interviewing a teacher,” she said. “When you started talking about U.S. history he lit up. He was fun to talk to about it. I enjoyed interviewing him. You just knew when Cody gets in a class and gets up in front of kids they’re going to be just as excited.”
And that is Dugger’s goal, he said — to get students to care about history and its role today.
“I want my students to get an appreciation for history,” he said. “When I was in high school, it was just read the chapter, do the questions. I didn’t enjoy it that way — that’s not how I run things.
“I want my students to enjoy history, to see the causes and effects of things. That’s my mission with my students.”