Pine Tree ISD is launching a program that aims to help young men prepare for life after high school with positive role models.
At Monday's school board meeting, Superintendent Steve Clugston presented the Uncommon Man program to trustees.
The program is for senior boys and will have sessions in March, April and May, he said. The program will involve men in the community.
"Not every kid has a positive male role model outside of school," Clugston said. "We want to make sure our senior young men have those skills to transfer into every day life."
Clugston said the program will have an emphasis on preparing for fatherhood, providing for a family and respect for everyone — especially women — among other things. He hopes the young men will hold each other accountable after graduation.
"A lot of young men don’t have that father role model, and I think it’s important to say why those things matter," he said. "I was very fortunate that my dad was always there, and I try to emulate the things he taught me he believed were important. That's part of learning how to be a young man, and we need it beyond these walls."
Clugston also updated trustees on the district's Expedition 2020 event.
Expedition 2020 is like a community open house, he said. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. March 19 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd.
Representatives from programs, departments and campuses in the district will be available to speak about the district to anyone who attends, Clugston said.
Human resources also will be available for anyone who wants to work in the district, he said. Attendees will get free hot dogs, and choir and band students will perform.
"This is for parents, for future parents, taxpayers, anyone in the greater Longview community," he said. "Sometimes, even if you don’t have kids in school, you still want to know what's going on. This is a chance to come out and see what makes Pine Tree special."
Trustees also approved a change to the 2020-21 school calendar at the meeting. Clugston said the date of spring break was moved from the week of March 8 to the week of March 15. It was changed to match that of Kilgore College, because many students take dual credit courses with the college.
The school board also approved all administration contracts through the 2021-22 school year. It includes eight principals and four assistant superintendents.
The contracts for all directors and assistant principals will be reviewed at the March meeting, he said.