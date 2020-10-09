Some Pine Tree Junior High students are getting out of their classroom and are learning skills of a “lost art.”
A new outdoor living class at the school teaches students about hunting, boating, fishing, archery and other such skills.
Teacher Garrett Methvin also said the class educates students about respecting the outdoors as well as conservation.
“It’s just teaching them all the laws and by-laws, environmental standards and how to respect the outdoors and use it to their advantage,” he said. “There’s so much that they can do, and I think it’s great because nowadays everything is based on video games and staying indoors.”
The students started with hunter education, and on Thursday, they practiced what they learned about using blood tracing to track a deer.
Methvin went through the woods near the junior high campus and sprayed fake blood on a trail for the students to track him. After trekking through heavy woods without a trail, the students eventually found their teacher.
Eighth-grader Trevor Whitis was in the group that found Methvin first. He said he was able to use what he learned in class during the activity.
“I’ve always liked doing things outdoors, but I’ve never gone hunting. I’ve gone fishing,” he said. “I felt like I could take this and learn a little bit more and be able to go hunting.”
The students now have their hunter education certification, which they can present to get a hunting license, Methvin said.
Shelby Hayward, another eighth-grader, said she learned about hunting safely and other basic rules. She said the Gregg County game warden also has visited the class.
Methvin said the students next will learn about boating and later will learn compassing, outdoor cooking, will plan a camping trip and go on a day fishing trip.
“This is a generation that I feel like the outdoors and doing the hunting and fishing thing, unless your parents do it, then it’s kind of a lost art,” he said. “This is really important for them to learn and they can pass it on to their kids or spread the word to other kids in their classes and more and more come do this stuff.
“I’ve got some kids that may not have been planning on hunting or may not have ever fished and will get to do that now.”