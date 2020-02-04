Pine Tree senior Vanessa Gonzalez has applied to three colleges, something the soon-to-be first-generation college student would not have been able to do without the help of College Readiness Specialist Heather Hernandez.
When Pine Tree ISD trustees approved a college readiness specialist position in June, Superintendent Steve Clugston said he believed the position would especially help first-generation students, or students who want to go to college but whose families have never been.
In December, Spring Hill ISD also hired an assistant superintendent for college and career readiness. Adrian Knight previously said he will focus on career technology education.
Gonzalez said she has applied to Texas State University, University of North Texas and the University to Texas at Dallas. Her parents were not able to help her with the application process, and she said she would not have been able to apply to schools without Hernandez.
Hernandez helps students choose a college and major, apply to schools, find scholarships and fill out federal financial aid. She also helps undocumented students apply for aid.
“I’ve also had a big push for scholarships,” she said. “Pine Tree’s always done scholarships for students, but I made them available online where they could download the PDFs, and they can come here and just pick it up and walk them through what they need in each type of scholarship application.”
She said one of the biggest issues for students is understanding deadlines. Realizing those deadlines can be “very overwhelming.”
Aside from helping with the application process, Hernandez teaches an SAT preparation course. Students take lessons during the semester using the Kahn Academy website, the official SAT preparation course, she said.
The students are able to take the SAT for free during a school day versus a Saturday for the first time, Hernandez said. The district pays for the test.
Senior Sha’Kimbreya Williams took the SAT class in the fall semester. She said the course not only prepared her for the SAT, but she improved in her other classes.
“I was kind of struggling in pre-cal,” she said. “I was able to also watch videos and stuff over the lesson that we were actually going through in pre-cal, so it’s like it kind of gave me that extra help.”
Williams is another first-generation college student who benefited from the help of Hernandez.
“My mom didn’t go to college; she kind of didn’t know as much as Ms. Hernandez did,” Williams said. “It was kind of a big relief on me and my mom. My mom was really glad that I had someone. It was a big help from her, also.”
Some students with parents who went to college still struggle with the process, Hernandez said.
“It’s always changing,” she said. “Even parents that have done it, it’s not the same anymore and so they may not know. It’s constantly evolving.”
Williams now has been admitted to Kilgore College and is working on her Texas Tech University application.
“With Ms. Hernandez being here, it was a big help,” Williams said. “Not only to me, but I know most of my friends are just like, ‘Oh my God, thank Jesus we have someone that can help us and guide us in the right direction.’”