Wes Ferguson never stopped thinking about the disappearance of Kelly Wilson.
Ferguson was 12 when Wilson, a 17-year-old Gilmer High School senior, left work at a video store in downtown Gilmer on the night of Jan. 5, 1992. She was never seen again. Her body has never been found, and no one has ever been convicted of her disappearance and death.
The case, though, prompted an investigation that shocked East Texas, with allegations of devil worship, human sacrifice and cannibalism. Those accusations later were dismissed.
Wilson’s unsolved disappearance is the focus of Ferguson’s new podcast, “Devil Town.”
“Now that I’m an adult, I want to know what really happened,” Ferguson says in one of the episodes.
Ferguson is a native East Texan who graduated from Sabine High School. The longtime journalist got his start at the Longview News-Journal and went on to work for Texas Monthly and Texas Highways magazine. He’s also written a couple of books, including “Running the River,” about the Sabine River.
“It was our first glimpse of the dark side of the adult world,” Ferguson recalled of young East Texans when the allegations surfaced of the atrocities committed against Wilson and others.
“As a young person, I wasn't sure what to believe about the rumors of devil worship in Gilmer,” he said. “Naturally, I was more skeptical as an adult.”
Episodes release each Monday — the fourth comes out this week — with a total of 10 planned in the series. Ferguson pulls information from newspaper and television reports at that time, as well as from recordings of interviews from the investigation and good, old-fashioned journalism — knocking on doors of people involved in the investigation and talking to them now, almost 31 years later.
"I tried to find every single one of those people," Ferguson said, describing the spreadsheet he made of people connected to the case. He found several who declined to participate. Others were able to recall details etched in their memory because it was such an important time in their lives, Ferguson said.
Former Gilmer Police Sgt. James York Brown, the original investigator in Wilson’s case, was one of the people who was accused of participating in her murder and later exonerated. Charges also were dropped in the case against members of the Kerr family in Upshur County
“I was genuinely surprised to find out there was not a shred of credible evidence linking Sgt. Brown and the Kerrs to the disappearance of Kelly Wilson. This was a modern-day witch hunt that ruined innocent people's lives,” Ferguson said.
He found that some people still believe Brown was involved.
“That’s the insidious power of false accusations made by people in power,” in this case, a special prosecutor and investigators hired to oversee the case, Ferguson said.
Journalists such as former News-Journal Editor Ana Walker and longtime Gilmer journalist Phillip Williams also offer input to the podcast, along with David E. Moore, the defense attorney who represented Brown, and former Assistant Attorney General Shane Phelps, who took over the case from the special prosecutor who had brought forth the charges against Brown and the Kerrs.
Ferguson said he started off without expectation that there would be any way he could solve the mystery of Kelly Wilson's disappearance.
"As I’ve spoken to people, spoken to her loved ones, I’m more optimistic than I was when I began," Ferguson said.
The 30th anniversary of her disappearance has a lot to do with that, he said.
"It got people talking again, people who were afraid are less afraid now, and also, Kelly's friend group, who were 17 years old at the time — now they're 47. They have their own kids who are the age Kelly was when she disappeared. They have come back together and started sharing information. ...
"We are finding some new things about the case that really had not come to light 30 years ago."
"Devil Town" is produced by Imperative Entertainment, a film, TV, documentary and podcast studio in California. Robert Ellis, a singer-songwriter with East Texas ties, created the original score.
Ferguson's first podcast, "Standoff," was released earlier this year and tells the story of Fred Gómez Carrasco, who is described on Ferguson's website as "a drug cartel kingpin and orchestrator of the 1974 Huntsville, Texas, prison siege."
Visit wesferguson.net for more information.