The Texas Senate has approved a new political map for its own members that would entrench Republican dominance in the chamber for the next 10 years, even as Democrats argued the changes do not reflect the interests of people of color in the state who have fueled Texas' growth over the last decade.
Meanwhile, a Texas House committee Tuesday voted out a revised draft to redraw the lower chamber’s districts. The committee vote puts the proposal on track to hit the House floor for debate in the coming days.
The Senate proposal, put forth by state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, was approved late Monday by a vote of 20-11 and would draw safe districts for GOP incumbents who were facing competitive races as their districts diversified in recent years and started voting for more Democrats.
Sixteen Republican incumbents would be drawn into safe districts for reelection, while two Senate seats being vacated by Republicans would almost certainly go to new GOP candidates over Democrats next year based on the percentage of voters in the district who voted for Donald Trump over Joe Biden in last year's presidential race.
At the same time, Huffman's proposal added no additional districts where people of color would represent a majority of the district's eligible voters, even as Black, Hispanic and Asian Texans drove 95% of the state's growth since the last census. Hispanics, in particular, were responsible for half of the increase of nearly 4 million people in the state's population and now nearly match the number of white Texans in the state.
The state has 21 districts where the majority of eligible voters are white, seven with Hispanic majorities, one where Black residents are in the majority and two where no racial group makes up more than half of the total.
"The maps that are being proposed are not an accurate reflection of the growth of Texas," said Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, who leads the Senate Hispanic Caucus. "Without any changes to this current map, the state of Texas could potentially go 30 years, think about that, three decades, without having added a Hispanic or Latino opportunity district."
Menéndez proposed a map that he crafted with civil rights organizations to add one district in North Texas where Hispanics would make up the majority of eligible voters and be poised to select their preferred candidate. Hispanics are now the largest ethnic group in Dallas County. That proposal was rejected.
Upon pushback from Democratic senators, Huffman insisted that she'd drawn the maps "blind to race."
"I have followed the law, I have drawn blind to race, I believe the maps I’ve drawn are compliant under the Voting Rights Act," she said.
But witnesses who appeared before lawmakers in committee hearings said legislators should consider race to make sure they were not discriminating against voters of color. Since the enactment of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, Texas has not made it through a single decade without a federal court admonishing it for violating federal protections for voters of color.
Under the new map advancing in the House, state Rep. Jay Dean no longer would represent Upshur County but would add Harrison and Marion counties. Dean, R-Longview, also currently represents Gregg County in the House.
Upshur County would move under state Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mount Pleasant, who also represents Rain, Wood, Titus, Camp and part of Smith counties.
State Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, who has announced he will not seen another term, currently represents Shelby, Sabine, Cass, Harrison, Marion and Panola counties.
The draft of the new map moves Shelby, Sabine and Panola counties to Nacogdoches Republican Rep. Travis Clardy’s District 11, while District 1 Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, would represent Cass County.
Rusk County would remain under Clardy.