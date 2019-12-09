To better prepare students for college and the workforce and to better serve area industry, Spring Hill ISD has hired an assistant superintendent of college and career readiness.
Adrian Knight's hiring for the new position was approved by trustees at their regular meeting Monday.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the position's compensation package isn't set, but will be about $99,000.
The position was created in 2018 but never filled, he said.
Knight has spent the past seven years at the Region 7 Education Service Center as coordinator of career and technical education. Before Region 7, Knight spent five years at New Diana ISD. He was an assistant principal, and later principal at the high school.
According to a prepared statement issued by the district, Knight is a Spring Hill High School graduate and resides in the district.
“The Spring Hill Board of Trustees and the district leadership team are very passionate in assuring that our students are fully prepared for the world in which they will enter once they leave the halls of Spring Hill ISD,” Guidry said in a statement. “We also believe that aligning our course offerings to the job demands of East Texas will benefit both our students and the greater Longview area.”
Knight said his his passion for career technology education began while he was at New Diana High School. While there, the school expanded its career technology program and added rocket science and a print shop.
“Dr. Guidry has a vision for the CTE program, and I think mine meshes very well with his,” Knight said. “We hope to empower students by providing them the opportunity to learn some of those technical skills while they’re still in high school, and some industry-based certifications along with that, and just kind of open up some doors for them.”
Knight will work closely with high school and middle school staff, he said. He will be looking at courses now offered and the possibility of adding new programs.
Specifically, he said he wants to make sure all courses in career technology programs feed into the workforce for the Longview area and state.
“We want to make sure that we’re helping kids understand what the projections are in the labor market and, 10 years from now, what types of occupations are going to be in demand,” Knight said. “We want our kids to go and be qualified for those high-demand occupations, which also translates into a high wage, and we want them to be able to make a salary where they’re comfortable and can support a family.”
The district plans to reach out to businesses in the community as well, he said. It will look for internship and part-time job opportunities for the high school students.
In other business Monday, trustees received its financial audit. The district received a clean audit from independent financial auditor Elizabeth Fawcett.
“There are no findings required to be reported,” she said. “This speaks well of the district and shows the hard work of not only the staff on the campuses but also the staff here in the main office.”
Fawcett said the district appears to be in a strong financial position.