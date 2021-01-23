Some Spring Hill primary and intermediate students are leaving school with two backpacks — one filled with engaging STEAM activities.
The two campuses started a STEAM backpack program for students who want to check out a backpack with the projects and do them at home during the week. Participation is not required.
Whitney Cox said her daughter Kinsley, who is in fourth grade, participates in the program and brought home a backpack with a Botley coding robot. Her daughter was able to learn how to code the robot to make it move around obstacles.
“You could just see the excitement and pride on her face when she would go through an obstacle course,” Cox said. “It was trial and error at first, and she had to use her critical thinking skills. It gave her that hands-on learning. That is one of the things I love — it gives them the opportunity to learn a new skill.”
Some of the other backpacks have a roller coaster challenge, Timber Planks, LEGO activities, race car designer kits and more.
Primary school Principal Deanna Turner said Librarian Jayne Pleasant and Instructional Technologist Michelle Malloy came up with the idea.
Turner said they wrote a grant to the parent teacher association, which ended up funding the program. The schools have a total of 40 backpacks, 20 each at the primary and intermediate campuses.
“The backpacks are designed to enrich engineering, physics, robotics, art, math and encourage self-directive learners,” Turner said. “And they really have done an awesome job with it so far.”
Because of the success this semester, Turner said the campuses will ask the PTA for funds for another 40 backpacks.
The students have the backpacks for about a week and return them on Fridays to be quarantined for the weekend before they rotate to another student.
“On Fridays, I love to seem them bringing their backpacks back and telling me all of what they’ve created,” Turner said. “I love seeing how the parents are involved.”
Cox said her family has done STEAM activities at Longview World of Wonders children’s museum, and her daughter has been interested in those projects.
“I loved it because it was something that she could do independently. It was screen-free,” Cox said. “She was able to sit on the floor and interact with it and figure out, ‘Well, if this didn’t work, what can I do next time to make it go where I want it to go?’ Her little brothers would build her obstacle courses. It was so fun to watch, and you could see her mind figuring it all out.”