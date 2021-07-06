Longview World of Wonders' new train exhibit arrived on time this past week, by about 29 minutes.
That was to be expected, though, considering Griff Hubbard was involved. Hubbard is a retired career rail man who spent decades watching over Longview's Amtrak service. With the support of the Longview Rotary Club, he spearheaded a dream that the children's discovery center first approached him about a little more than two years ago. That's when a former executive director of LongviewWOW talked to him about getting the railroad's support to install a viewing window at the back of the building, so that children could watch the trains go by on the tracks behind LongviewWOW on East Tyler Street.
"So from that point, it got fleshed out to, well, 'Why don't we bring a real railroad flat car, a real freight car, and make that the viewing stand right beneath the window,' " Hubbard said.
Hubbard served many years on the board for the Texas State Railroad Authority and approached the organization about donating a rail car. The rail car was moved into the LongviewWOW building this past week, with some modifications and more work planned to make it an interactive, hands-on and safe exhibit for children.
The rail car is a 1940s World War II-era. A plaque marking the car as property of the U.S. Army was moved from the underside of the train car and placed on the front where it can be seen.
"That was a Griff Hubbard insistence. Let’s not cover up that plaque," Hubbard said.
Until this past Tuesday, Hubbard also was serving a year as president of the Rotary Club of Longview. As president, he got to pick a grant project for the club to tackle.
"For the last few years, our club has been very well known, and deservedly so, for doing international projects," dealing with polio vaccines, fresh water projects and providing OB/GYN equipment in developing countries.
"It occurred to me, 'Why don't we do something right here at home that people can touch, see, feel and do — be a part of,' " Hubbard said.
The project, though, was slowed by the pandemic. Then, in February, the week the train car was to be delivered to LongviewWOW, a record snow and ice storm hit. A Rotary president's local project has to be completed during his term, which Hubbard said ended for him on June 29.
"That flat car got moved into the WOW museum 29 minutes before I handed over the gavel," he said, and pointed to the generosity of his Rotary club members for making the project possible.
"Let me especially compliment the Rotary Club of Longview, whose membership donated $25,000 to make this happen turnkey," Hubbard said. Rotary District 5830 also contributed.
The project ran into some hiccups along the way. The original plan for a large picture window where children could watch the trains turned out to be financially unfeasible, Hubbard said, because the glass needed to ensure the building's structural integrity and children's safety would be too expensive.
"So then we went to plan B, which we didn't have one, but Plan B is actually better than Plan A," Hubbard said. "Now, what you have above the flat car is a big, large, widescreen television with a sensor cued into the Union Pacific railroad crossing on Fredonia..... Anytime a train passes, that TV will come to life and children will be able to watch that train go by in real time."
Elizabeth Mitchell, who has served as executive director of LongviewWOW for about a year, said the screen actually was installed several months ago, before the rail car arrived. Already when the screen flips on as a train comes by, children and parents alike stop and watch. The museum also has the capability to show videos of train travel around the country.
For Hubbard, the television has even greater importance. He's a longtime presenter with Operation Life Saver, a project by railroad companies to promote railroad safety across the country for drivers, pedestrians and passengers. He saw the importance of those safety messages in his 49-year career, he said. The large TV also will be used to show railroad safety messages.
"The railroad safety message is one that is not heard often enough or loud enough, and hopefully this venue will do that," he said. "If it saves one life, or prevents one accident, it doesn't matter what it costs, especially to a child. It's well worth it."
Moving the rail car into LongviewWOW wasn't an easy task. It was so large, it had to be cut in half. Then, about 10 feet of the car were removed from the middle. The width was cut to 7 feet. The couplings remain on the car, although the wheels were removed so it wasn't so tall, Mitchell said. LongviewWOW plans to replace them with mock wheels.
Longview's history is tied to rail, with founding father O.H. Methvin deeding 100 acres to the railroad. The town grew up around the railroad. Also, Amtrak's Texas Eagle has stopped in Longview for decades.
"It's going to be a very unique exhibit," Mitchell said. "I think just the history of Longview and train travel, we can do a lot of things that highlight that on the children's level."
Plans are being developed to add interactive and creative play and learning opportunities to the rail car. Mitchell said LongviewWOW hopes to have the train car ready for children to play on when it celebrates is fifth anniversary Aug. 7. Work to complete the exhibit will likely continue after that. It will be sanded and painted, with a clear coat to make sure there's nothing that could hurt children's hands on the rail car.
"They wanted it to stay very vintage looking, but at the same time we had to make it safe for children to play on," Mitchell said. Workers were install railing this past week, for instance, to ensure children don't fall off the rail car.
A planned second phase will add another element to the train experience. LongviewWOW has a back dock area for deliveries that provides an opportunity to see trains close by. Mitchell said the organization is hoping to install a sort of cage area on the back dock, with large doors that still allow deliveries. That will allow children and parents to stand in the fenced area to watch the trains.
"It would be safe so we could bring children back here," she said.
Hubbard also thanked fellow Rotarian and local architect Jim Hugman, who oversaw the project on behalf of the Rotary Club. The exhibit will feature signage recognizing the Rotary Club's project and in honor of Mary Greenwaldt, a member of the Rotary Club and past chairwoman of LongviewWOW's board of directors. She was leading the organization when the project began, Hubbard said.
Longview World of Wonders hosted 19,000 children in 2019, before the pandemic, Hubbard said.
"That figure alone is what got me enthusiastic. It's what impressed me with, 'We need to do this,' because that number is going to get bigger," as the pandemic ends, he said. "That's what got me motivated."