A new method for reporting COVID-19 statistics in Gregg County on Tuesday led to an overall decrease of 75 confirmed cases in county residents and three fewer virus deaths.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Tuesday said the county had 1,926 cumulative cases and 33 deaths from the virus. The numbers differed from the 2,001 cases and 36 deaths reported Monday by the Gregg County Health Department.
On Monday, the county’s health department announced it would eliminate its daily COVID-19 report. Instead, NET Health will take over tracking and reporting numbers on its dashboard, at www.nethealthcovid19.org/control-the-spread . The move eliminates “triplication” of work, according to Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne.
He said it was important for the county to track local information in the earlier months of the pandemic to help the fire department have specific information about people who were infected, so that first responders could protect themselves as needed during calls. Then, cases exploded July, and thousands of people have been tested in Gregg County, Browne said. Now, fire department personnel always wear personal protective equipment.
Also, Browne said the state is conducting electronic contact tracing. The county didn’t have access to that system because NET Health has the contract with the state to do that. NET Health, which has already been doing some contact tracing in Gregg County, will take over most of that work.
On Monday, NET Health reported a total of 1,901 confirmed cases in Gregg County. The release of Tuesday’s numbers show an increase of 25 cases.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday announced six newly confirmed cases in his county.
There have been 806 positive cases in county residents and 741 of those residents are considered recovered. The county has had 35 COVID-19 deaths.
Active cases in the county were at 30.
NET Health on Tuesday reported two new COVID-19 deaths in Smith County and two dozen newly confirmed cases.
An 80-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man, both of Tyler, who had the virus died, bringing the death toll in the county to 54. Coronavirus is the probable cause of four of those deaths.
With 24 new cases Tuesday, Smith County has had 3,339 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since early March. Recoveries in the county remained at 2,627 for 663 active cases.
NET Health reported 142 patients Tuesday were being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals, up from 138 on Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday showed a decrease of six cases in Rusk County for a total of 713 and one newly reported death for a total of five.
Upshur County cases remained at 331, according to the county’s website.
Longview ISD
Longview ISD’s confirmed COVID-19 cases in students increased to 15 early Tuesday as the district announced another high school student tested positive.
The student tested positive Monday and was last on campus Friday, according to the district. The student passed routine screening to enter the school Friday and wore a mask while on campus.
Three student cases have been announced this week. On Monday, the district released a statement that two high school students tested positive this past week.
The district said it has notified staff and families at the campus and is cleaning and sanitizing any areas the student had contact with.
On Monday, the district said 14 staff members also have tested positive for the coronavirus.