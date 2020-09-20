KILGORE — Meaghan Simpson stood in the costume storage room Wednesday afternoon at the Texas Shakespeare Festival Center, gently moving the garments as she posed for a photo.
The racks were so full of costumes that the slightest movement sent two or three falling off the end. Simpson laughed and picked a brown Shakespearean garment off the ground.
The festival’s new artistic director knows a thing or two about costumes, acting in more than 20 productions in the past almost 12 years.
Simpson took over this past week for festival founder Raymond Caldwell, who officially retired Aug. 31 after 35 years.
“Today was an overwhelming day,” Simpson said Tuesday, her first official day on the job.
She is one of three staff members with the festival associated with Kilgore College.
Her husband, Matthew Simpson, is director of development/associate artistic director, while Managing Director John Dodd is in his 34th year with the festival and college.
The Simpsons moved to East Texas about seven years ago when Meaghan Simpson became associate artistic director and associate casting director.
She worked directly with Caldwell to learn about season selection, planning, hiring, casting and executing the summer season once the company arrives.
After training under him, Simpson said she can truly see how “extraordinary this thing he built is.”
“Raymond is an East Texas institution. It took him 35 years,” she said. “That’s not going anywhere. We will continue to carry on his legacy.”
After Caldwell announced his retirement, Kilgore College started a search for an artistic director. Then the COVID-19 pandemic changed and delayed the process.
Simpson said the college held a nationwide job search to fill the position interviewing candidates through Zoom.
“Meaghan came out as the top candidate with her vision for the festival, her commitment to ensuring its longevity and her willingness to partner TSF with the KC Theatre Department as part of the college’s mission,” college President Brenda Kays said in a statement.
Her hire was made official Sept. 14 during a college board meeting.
“It feels good,” Simpson said, adding that the staff has a lot of work to do.
“With the retirement of a founder, some people have wondered if the festival will go on,” she said. “We don’t want to reinvent the wheel. What he created is beautiful.”
Simpson added that she would like to build on Caldwell’s creation, connecting with the community in new ways.
Though a global pandemic forced the cancellation of the festival this year, Simpson is confident that it will go on next summer. The company is making plans for having a festival with a full audience, socially distanced audience or even virtual productions.
Simpson said she and her staff will work on renovations in the festival center, have rolled out a website update and are working on several plans for productions moving forward.
“The name of the game is having a plan A, plan B and plan C,” she said. “We want to have options and be able to provide something for our patrons. This is where my strengths come in because I am a planner. We are staying positive.”
For now, the festival staff is planning several free “radio plays” this fall and winter. They will present “War of the Worlds” around Halloween and will revive three plays for Christmas, including “A Christmas Carol,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”
“It’s something to get us all through this calendar year,” Simpson said, noting the toll the pandemic has taken on the theater industry. “I really need to give props to Kilgore College because there are a lot of theaters that have had to close their doors. KC is why we can survive this.”