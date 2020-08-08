An interactive art piece was recently installed at Heritage Plaza that lets visitors put a little of themselves in the city of Longview, and those behind the idea hope it draws people downtown.
The “I Love Longview” piece is made of metal letters spelling out LONGV EW, with the I missing allowing people to stand in its place as they pose for photos.
Longview Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien said Friday the project was the brainchild of Blake Williams of Longview Eye Associates who, after seeing a similar installation in Lufkin, teamed up with One Hundred Acres of Heritage and other investors to get the pieces built and installed at Heritage Plaza.
The letters, each measuring just higher than five feet tall, were manufactured by Fidelity Metalworks in White Oak.
Williams, who serves on the One Hundred Acres of Heritage board, estimates the “W” alone weighs more than 400 pounds.
Williams also claims the work is 3 inches taller than a similar piece built for the City of Lufkin — to commemorate the Longview Lobos’ 3-point victory over the Lufkin Panthers at their football game last year.
Upon completion of the installation, Cali Bear, William’s girlfriend’s dog, was the first to pose for a picture as the “I.”
Williams said he hopes the interaction between visitors and the piece will be a boon for cultural tourism and in turn will benefit the downtown area.
“The idea is to enhance downtown Longview — to get people downtown having fun,” he said.
Heien said the piece was initially supposed to be installed and dedicated in April, but that was put off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While planned, Heien could not speculate on a date for a formal dedication of the project.
“We’ll leave it to the governor,” Heien said.
“Whenever we’re allowed to have fun again.”