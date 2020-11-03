New entryway signs will soon greet motorists to Longview.
Keep Longview Beautiful is working with the Texas Department of Transportation to install two new signs intended to help beautify the city and welcome visitors.
“Even through the pandemic, we have been able to work on many of our projects because we have projects that don’t include large groups and that we can do with social distancing. We do some work with contractors and TxDOT, who have their own rules,” Keep Longview Beautiful Executive Director Kim Casey said. “Because of that, we have been able to push forward on our projects.”
Keep Longview Beautiful is installing new entryway signs at the intersection of Estes Parkway and South U.S. 259 (Eastman Road) and at the intersection of Judson Road and Loop 281. Both projects have been under construction since summer and are near completion, Casey said.
The new signs are being funded by a TxDOT grant and money raised by Keep Longview Beautiful. In 2017, Keep Longview Beautiful was awarded a $270,000 grant from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Governor’s Community Achievement Award program. The organization split the funding between the two entryway signs so that each could be installed. Then, the organization raised about $40,000 in funds to install cast stone on the front of the signs, Casey said.
Keep Longview Beautiful worked in partnership with TxDOT on the two projects, from the design phase through construction, Casey said. Each sign is being installed on a TxDOT right of way.
At the intersection of Estes Parkway and Eastman Road, construction crews worked Monday to finalize the sign. Casey said the only thing remaining on that project is for Keep Longview Beautiful to add a graffiti protection coat to the cast stone and for the landscaping to be cleared up.
“That sign will welcome visitors as they come into town from the airport or as they head toward LeTourneau University,” Casey said.
At Judson Road and Loop 281, work remains ongoing as the cast stone continues to be placed. After the stone is placed, it also will receive a graffiti protection coat, Casey said.
“The wall at Judson and the Loop is going to be one that a majority of people will see,” she said. “We’re close finishing it, and we’re really excited for everyone to see it when it’s completed.”