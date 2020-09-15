Spring Hill ISD has two new faces on its school board, but neither of the men is looking to make big changes.
Instead, Kyle Stephens and Dave Duncan said they want to continue making decisions that make Spring Hill ISD an excellent school district.
Place 3 Trustee Stephens was appointed after Brad Rogers and his family moved out of the district. Rogers submitted his letter of resignation at the July 20 board meeting.
Stephens runs his own engineering firm, Stephens Engineering, and has two children in the district, Ella, 8, and Hudson, 6.
Since he did not run, Stephens said he does not have an agenda — he just wants to be supportive for the district.
”I just want to continue to give our kids the best environment we can for learning and be able to provide the teachers and staff support in educating kids,” he said.
Monday was his third meeting as a board member, and he said he still is learning from the more experienced trustees.
”I know it’s a tough time right now to be a teacher or administrator for any school,” he said. “Whatever we can do to support them or help them get though the school year is the most important thing.”
Place 4 Trustee Duncan replaced Karen Wright after she decided not to run for another term. Once the deadline to file closed, Duncan was the only person who filed so he took over the role.
Duncan works at Kinder Morgan, which transports gas around the country. Before that, he worked for Eastman Chemical Co. and was in the U.S. Air Force.
Duncan also has two children in the district, fifth grader Ian and eighth grader Madison.
He said his passion for the district was his drive become a member of the board.
”What I’m here for on the board is to see that Spring Hill moves forward in a successful way,” Duncan said. “I want to see Spring Hill move forward. I just love Spring Hill; I love everything about it. I love our community. I love our staff.”
He said the board does a good job of working together and talking through any disagreements, and he wants to continue to be part of it.
“I care about Spring Hill deeply,” Duncan said. “Anytime anyone has anything they want to ask me about or talk to me about, I’m always open. I’m there to serve the community. It’s not about me at all; it’s about the school district and the community.”
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said in a written statement that both men are a “tremendous asset” to the board.
“Both of these gentlemen have children in the school district and have already proven to have great insight into how we continue to move forward as a district,” Guidry said. “Although we hate to see our veteran board members leave, it is reassuring to see young parents step into leadership roles.”