Hershel Steven Tyson was bundled up in an animal print blanket Thursday as he shuffled slowly, hunched over, into the Longview Exhibit Building.
He stopped at a table near the entrance where people who attended Longview’s Homeless Resource Day were funneled so they could be asked to participate in the Northeast Texas Homeless Consortium’s Point in Time Homeless Count. Another cream-colored blanket that he had been wrapped up in dropped to the floor as he stood at the table.
Later, a volunteer placed a soft hand on Tyson’s shoulder as she guided him past the tables in the survey area to other booths providing services at the event. He found a booth offering drawstring bags, where he stopped and found one to keep his blankets. He paused to talk about how he had responded to the homeless survey’s opening question: Where are you sleeping tonight?
Tyson, 66, said he didn’t know, and he was hesitant to discuss the details of where he had slept the previous night. He described getting to one of the shelters in Longview too late to be admitted for the night, and he said he didn’t sleep at one of the other shelters because of a past incident with alcohol.
So, Tyson said, he slept on the roof or in the ceiling of a vacant building — it was unclear what he was describing. Temperatures dipped into the low 40s Wednesday night.
Thursday was the first time the survey designed to count homeless people in Longview was conducted in conjunction with the Homeless Resource Day. The event provided such services as vaccinations for pets, medical screenings, haircuts and connections to organizations offering other assistance.
Chesley Knowles, head of the Northeast Texas Homeless Consortium, had worried earlier in the day how people would react to being asked to participate in the survey as they entered the building. A line initially spilled slightly out of the building when the doors opened, but it moved quickly as attendees were directed to the tables of nursing students from the University of Texas at Tyler’s Longview University Center, who were helping conduct the survey.
“I am pleasantly surprised that they’re willing to go through and answer the questions. Most people want to tell their stories,” Knowles said.
The volunteers conducted the survey using a phone app Knowles said was developed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. After verifying a person hasn’t already participated in the survey that year, its opening question — “Where will you sleep tonight?” — leads to other questions.
Those questions determine whether a person is homeless but sheltered in a variety of ways or homeless and unsheltered — sleeping in the woods, cars or vacant buildings, for instance.
Additional questions gather information about the person’s age and race as well as substance abuse issues or mental illness. Knowles said people who are living in hotels that they pay for with their own money are not considered homeless.
Survey participation is voluntary, she said.
“I really thought it might be difficult to get people to come through,” she said. “I’ll be anxious to see what our count is at the end of the day.”
Unlike previous years, Thursday’s count largely focused on surveying people who attended the resource fair, but she said some volunteers went out later in the day to visit some homeless camps and conduct surveys along Marshall Avenue. The homeless shelters also were conducting counts at their facilities, Knowles said.
Those efforts seemed to pay off. On Friday, she said preliminary numbers show the survey identified 327 homeless people in Longview, 100 more than in 2019. She believes that number reflects the change in how the survey was conducted and more shelter participation than in previous years.
“We knew our numbers from last year were not accurate,” she said in a text message. “Even the 327 is just a snapshot in time for that particular day. Although we don’t want to see homelessness increase, we do like having a better count — as the numbers help bring additional funds to our community.”
Jeff Wieland said Thursday that he participated in the survey for the first time. He said he slept at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission the night before.
“But it’s night by night,” he said.
Wieland had in the fall qualified for housing assistance through a program for veterans. In October, he told the News-Journal he was having trouble finding housing even with a voucher to pay for it, citing possible issues with his credit and criminal record he says might have kept properties from accepting his application. Weiland said then that he had been homeless this time for about a year.
He’s been homeless before, though, describing periods between when he worked for Newgate and another business. He also said he’d tried to apply for disability benefits, citing a spinal injury and mental illness, as well as shots he said he received in the military.
On Thursday, though, he said his voucher had expired without being able to use it. It wasn’t known if he had tried to apply for extensions or not, and he theorized that the reason he couldn’t find someone to accept his housing voucher was because he didn’t have an income. In the future, he’d consider lying on applications about his income, he said.
“Would you tell a lie so you won’t have to sleep under a bridge?” he asked.