From staff and wire reports
State health officials reported above-average new COVID-19 case and death totals Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 4,098 new cases, which was well above the state’s seven-day rolling average of 3,120 as computed by Johns Hopkins University researchers. Johns Hopkins data show the new cases, along with 446 previously unreported cases added Wednesday, push the pandemic total to 3,018,501. The state estimated 68,974 were active.
Researchers said the rolling average of daily new cases over the past two weeks has decreased by 380.7, a decrease of 10.9%. Also, the 170.7 new Texas cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks ranked 37th in the nation for new cases per capita.
The 99 deaths topped the Johns Hopkins average for Texas of 82. The state’s pandemic death toll rose to 48,833.
More than 8.5 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 29% of the population, and more than 4.9 million people have been fully vaccinated, almost 17% of the population.
East Texas
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported no new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,420 cases and 105 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported two new case of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,192 positive cases, according to the state, and 105 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday increased by one to 1,326, and the county’s total deaths rose by one to 71.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler declined slightly while remaining just above 2% with data released Wednesday.
COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 2.12% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate dropped below 3% on March 18, and since then it has been below 3% every day except May 22.
The rate dipped to 1.92% on Friday as it hit the lowest level for the region since May 21 when it was 1.89%, according to state data.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.