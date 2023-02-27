Theatre Longview has hired its first executive director.
Denise Knutson, formerly board vice president and committee chair of the nonprofit organization, said Theatre Longview has been working to create an executive director position for some time.
Establishing the position feels like the group is finally growing, she said.
Knutson has a long history with the performing arts. At age 12, she started acting in church musicals and honed her experience with the former Longview Community Theatre, where she starred in performances through college, according to information from Theatre Longview.
She later received her bachelor's degree in theater arts.
Knutson recalled the thriving theater community she grew up in that was made up of numerous volunteers. She also recalled regularly sold out shows in the Longview Community Center.
"I want to see our community theater, Theatre Longview, reach that status again, where community members from all walks of life can come together and create, participate in, and attend excellent theatrical productions that are considered must-attend events in Longview," she said.
In 2019, Knutson began serving on the organization's board of directors and has worked with members to expand it. Aside from securing grants from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the city's Cultural Activities Advisory Commission, she also helped the group's performances return to the community center this past March.
In 2021, she directed a production of "Steel Magnolias" and is set to direct "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical," which will be the group's first full-length musical in five years.
Bridget Uhles will take over as president of the board as Knutson transitions to executive director.
Knutson said she is honored to have been chosen for the job and said she's passionate about helping Theatre Longview reach the status of other arts organizations in the area.
"I just want us to get to where we are putting on the most excellent production that we can as a community theater," she said. "Just 'cause we're a community theater doesn't mean we can't have a close-to-professional product."
She added that she wants the group to continue to grow, have sold-out shows, add actors and directors and generally thrive in Longview.
Theatre Longview is a welcoming place to anyone interested in theater with experience or not, Knutson said, adding she wants people to feel welcome and like they have something to offer.