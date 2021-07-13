A new traffic light was set to start flashing today at Nealy Way and Loop 281 in Longview.
The signal will become fully operational on July 20, according to a statement from the city of Longview, and drivers are encouraged to use caution at the intersection.
The lights facing traffic along Loop 281 on Tuesday were flashing yellow. The lights facing traffic on Nealy Way approach Loop 281 were flashing red.
The project, which consists of installing the new 4-way traffic signal, is being construction by Reynolds and Kay out of Tyler. Anyone with questions about the project should call Zack Shaner at (903) 237-1321.